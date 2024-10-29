Tom Brady Breaks His Silence with Cryptic Post on Instagram after Gisele Bundchen's Pregnancy Reports

Tom Brady shared a cryptic message on social media following a tumultuous 24 hours during which he faced backlash for using a "slur" during an NFL broadcast before Gisele Bundchen announced her pregnancy. The retired quarterback's ex-wife revealed on Monday that she is expecting her first child with jiu-jitsu professional Joaquim Valente.

The announcement followed Brady being overheard using a slur to refer to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, which caused an uproar among NFL fans. Hours later Brady took to the social media to express his emotions. The future Hall of Fame quarterback shared the lyrics to "Landslide" on his Instagram Story, adding three heart emojis as the chorus played.

Hidden Emotions in Message

Brady posted The Chicks' cover of the song, which was originally written by Fleetwood Mac. "Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love?" Brady wrote alongside a photo of the setting sun.

Brady also added audio over the story, with users hearing: "Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?"

Brady's cryptic post was met with a wave of fans mocking him on social media in response to the news of Bundchen's pregnancy. "Gisele Bundchen, 44, is pregnant, expecting a baby with boyfriend Joaquim Valente," one user wrote. "Someone check on Tom Brady!"

"This is incredible! I love this for Gisele. Tom Brady is a dumba** for fumbling this baddie," another person wrote.

"Tom Brady just fell to his knees in the plastic surgery office," a third person commented.

Around the same time as Brady's post, TMZ Sports reported that 44-year-old Bündchen informed Brady about the pregnancy before news reports surfaced on Monday.

Awkward Situation for Brady

Brady and Bundchen were married for 13 years before ending their marriage in October 2022. They have two children together — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11. Brady also has a 17-year-old son named Jack from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Soon after their divorce, Bundchen started dating Valente, who had been her jiu-jitsu instructor during her marriage. The supermodel denied any allegations of infidelity following their separation.

Brady, 47, is now in his second season away from football and is starting his first season of a 10-year, $375 million contract as Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst.

Brady has also tried to become a minority owner of the Raiders has recently been approved.

Stevie Nicks, the writer and performer of "Landslide," has given several interpretations regarding the meaning of the iconic song, though the lyrics are typically understood as a reflection on facing change.