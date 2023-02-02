Tom Brady Announces Retirement from NFL for the Second and Final Time in Emotional Video Months after Divorce from Gisele Bundchen [WATCH]

Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback to ever grace the sport, is retiring from the NFL 'for good'. Brady made the announcement in a short 53-second emotional video and posted it on social media on Tuesday. The announcement comes three months after his divorce from former model Gisele Bundchen after 13 years of marriage.

Surprisingly, Bundchen also found a mention in Brady's announcement. Brady had retired from football last year but unexpectedly made a U-turn to continue playing and is now a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, has now committed to the decision once and for all in an emotional video posted on Twitter.

Second Time But Final

Brady made the announcement in an emotional video. He captioned the clip: "Truly grateful on this day. Thank you." Brady gave the explanation for his decision to retire a second time while fighting back tears.

"Hey guys I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring. For good," Brady said in a 53-second social-media selfie video filmed on a beach. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."

"It won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year, so... really, thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me.

"My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go over forever, there's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

According to ESPN's Jeff Darlington, Brady "informed the Bucs today at 6:00am he'd be retiring." According to additional information from Fox Sports journalist Peter Schrager, Brady "kept this one awfully quiet" and the video he shared was really shot before this morning.

Brady is rumored to be moving on to FOX Sports' broadcast booth, where he will reportedly sign a 10-year, $375 million contract.

In addition, Brady first announced his retirement on this day last year; he would change his mind a few weeks later.

Brady was spotted in Los Angeles on Monday at the premiere of the film "80 for Brady".

Interestingly, Brady, 45, had announced his retirement on this day last year but changed his decision six weeks later, stating that he had "unfinished business."

The Final Year

Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 from a small pool of suitors after 20 seasons with the Patriots, and after establishing himself as the Greatest of All-Time, he made the competition pay by winning his seventh Super Bowl.

The following two seasons in Tampa Bay weren't as successful, and rumors that he may sign with the 49ers of his birthplace abounded. ... or reunite with longtime coach Josh McDaniels by joining the Raiders ... or do the ultimate about-face and land with the Jets to torment the Patriots. The most eligible free agent in America is no longer a bachelor.

"You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," Brady said just before his voice started to crack. "I really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me: My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

Soon after joining the Buccaneers, Brady won a Super Bowl with the team in February 2021. However, his final season in the sport that had given him so much did not turn out as he had hoped, as the Buccaneers' season ended in a 31-14 play-off loss last month.

Despite this, Brady leaves the NFL as one of the all-time best players. Few could have imagined the quarterback's success when he made his debut in 2000, an astounding 23 years ago.

Brady concluded the season with a losing record (8-9) for the first time in his career while leading the NFL in completions (490) and pass attempts (733) The Buccaneers, who were NFC South champions, were humiliated by the Cowboys in the playoffs.

That came after he ended his 13-year marriage with Gisele BÃ¼ndchen in October 2022. They have two kids together: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.

"I wouldn't change a thing," Brady said in signing off his video. "I love you all."

Brady departs as the all-time leading quarterback in the NFL in terms of completions, passing yards, touchdowns, and wins. When he was selected with a sixth-round choice in 2000 to be a rookie third-stringer, it seemed about the unlikeliest possibility that he would have more Super Bowl victories than all 32 franchises.