Tom Brady Launches Foul-Mouthed Rant at Buccaneers Teammates in Loss to Steelers, Sparking Social Media Mockery [WATCH]

Tom Brady lashed out at his Buccaneers teammates late in the second quarter of the team's 20-18 defeat against the Steelers as Tampa Bay trailed Pittsburgh 10-6 amid reports that he and his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce lawyers. A video doing the rounds on social media shows Brady yelling at his offensive lineman on the bench.

Brady has since been mocked on social media, with many fans asking if he regrets "unretiring" from NFL and "provoking supermodel wife Gisele into hiring divorce lawyer." Brady has been in news lately with many speculating that the couple's issue involves Brady's decision to return to the NFL after a brief off-season retirement.

Showing His Frustration

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Brady can be heard launching into a foul-mouthed rant at his under-performing Tampa Bay teammates. The video shows him shouting at his offensive linemen on the sideline, "You're so much better than the way you're fâ€“king playing."

Just before Brady went on a foul-mouthed rant with the linemen, the 45-year-old quarterback was sacked for a loss of 9 yards and fumbled the ball. Thankfully, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin recovered and kept Tampa Bay in control of the ball.

Although not all audio was audible in the video, Brady did use another f-bomb when yelling at his teammates.

It was Pittsburgh's defense's second sack of the day, which perhaps added to Brady's anger and frustration. In the first half, Brady completed 10 of 21 passes for 110 yards.

Brady is no stranger to altercations on the sidelines, but they frequently include one or more tablets. The seven-time Super Bowl champion destroyed multiple tablets during a tense game against the Saints last month after the Buccaneers went on to win.

Brady reportedly traveled alone to Pittsburgh on Saturday after attending Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding in New York City on Friday night. As a result, he missed the Buccaneers' walkthrough.

Mocked on Social Media

Before ultimately scoring in the closing minutes, the Buccaneers had to settle for four field goals. However, a failed two-point attempt prevented them from tying the game, and Brady's offence never got the ball back.

For Brady and the Bucs, this was supposed to be a stroll in the park. Instead, they are currently 3-3 and in terrible shape as they consider the rest of the season.

Fans on social media made fun of Brady after watching the video clip and questioned whether he had changed his mind about leaving the NFL. "I didn't leave my wife and kids to lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers - probably Tom Brady," wrote one Twitter user.

"Tom Brady sacrificed the love from his wife and kids to lose to Mitch Trubisky [Steelers quarterback]???' While one said: 'I can't believe Tom Brady chose losing to the Steelers over his wife," wrote another user.

"Brady divorced his wife just so he could come out of retirement and lose to the Steelers," wrote yet another user.

Brady's decision to return to the NFL after a brief off-season retirement has been the subject of speculation for many. Bundchen has made it clear that she has made sacrifices for their family and his career. According to People, the NFL star followed the supermodel's lead in retaining an attorney while 'figuring out what to do' since she hasn't been to any Bucs games this season.

In the midst of her rumored conflict with Brady, Bundchen was spotted Wednesday visiting her spiritual healer in Miami for the second time this month.

"I've done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]," Bundchen had earlier told Elle Magazine. "I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.

"Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career â€” it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I've done a good job on that.

"I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose," the former supermodel had said.

Brady and Bundchen are primarily based in Florida after spending 10 years in Boston. So, legal experts believe that they will file there. According to a different source who spoke to the New York Post, the couple is considering how to divide their $26 million property portfolio.

The pair most recently spent $17 million on a house on Indian Creek Island in Miami, which is jokingly referred to as "Billionaires Bunker."

Since suspicions of the couple's issues initially surfaced, numerous publications have asserted that Brady's decision to reverse course on his retirement earlier this year was the root of their marital issues.