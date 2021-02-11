Videos of a drunk Tom Brady during the celebratory boat parade went viral on social media. The heavily intoxicated Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (QB), was seen unable to stand and walk on his own as an escort held him on his way back.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat defending champions the Kansas City Chiefs to become the first team to play and win in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The win brought Brady the seventh ring of his career.

Drunk Brady's Video Clips Go Viral on Social Media

To celebrate their win, the team held a boat party on the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa. In one of the videos, a visibly drunk Brady is seen being led out of the parade with an escort. The 13- second clip has been viewed over 23.6 million times on Twitter. Responding to the viral clip, Brady tweeted, "Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila."

Taking a dig at Brady's condition, Lakers star LeBron James tweeted, "Man o man I wish we were able to have our parade too cause I would have been walking beautifully just like you!"

In yet another viral clip, the quarterback is seen tossing the coveted Lombardi Trophy from his moving boat towards tight end Rob Gronkowski, on the boat behind him. Fortunately, the trophy was caught by someone without being damaged.

Drunk Brady's Antics Invite Mixed Reactions

Drunk Brady was one of the trending topics on the microblogging with several users sharing the video clips. While some of the users enjoyed the clips, there were several others who slammed him for his drunken antics, including maskless public appearance and throwing trophy.

"Tim, you should be absolutely ashamed of yourself for acting this way. I'm a youth football coaching legend, and this is why I call them useless failures when they show up wearing your attire. How the hell am I supposed to explain this to them? I drink at field parties, not work," wrote an angry user.

"Every time I even TRY to like Brady, he gives me yet another reason not to. Honestly, this is embarrassing and not cool. He's got the rings but never the class," read another tweet.

"Tom Brady finally showed his age. He was the drunk uncle today. I'm crying," wrote a user as another added, "I've never been a Tom Brady fan but drunk Brady...I might be a fan of drunk Brady."