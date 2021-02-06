Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady have been happily married for nearly 12 years now. Despite being in a decade-old relationship, the couple seems to be madly in love with each other. The celebrity couple, who shares two children in addition to Tom Brady's son from his past relationship, is making headlines for their chemistry and Brady winning a spot for the 10th time in the upcoming Super Bowl 2021. According to reports, Gisele Bündchen, who is one of the highest-paid supermodels in the world since 2001, had met her husband and super bowl sensation at a blind date set up by his friends.

The NFL star, 43, and supermodel, 40, came face to face with each other for the first time during an interview with Howard Stern in April 2020. Sharing his love story, Tom said: "I had gotten out of a relationship and she had been out of a long-term relationship that she had, so when we met, I wasn't quite sure if I was ready for a relationship."

Tom said that he didn't think he was ready for a relationship, but when they met, they hit it off. He said that he thought she was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen in his life when the Brazilian model when she walked in during the show, according to a report in Life&Style.

Tom even gushed about his wife during an interview and claimed Gisele Bündchen is a loving wife that tries to nurture the family including the 10th time Super Bowl starter. He said that his wife and former Victoria's Secret Angel, Gisele Bündchen, wants to take good care of him. Meanwhile, Tom Brady recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel's Live Show to read mean tweets ahead of the Super Bowl.

In an apparent response to a Super Bowl game that took place earlier in the season, one of the fans took a shot at his sex life with his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen and tweeted, "F--k you Tom Brady, I hope this loss depresses you so bad that you can hardly have sex with your supermodel wife in your giant mansion," according to reports.

Bündchen, who has a whopping 16 million followers on Instagram, posted a beautiful photo last week basking under the sun. She captioned the picture, "Everything that is happening in our lives is happening for us, it serves a purpose. Trust the process, even the challenges, delays & detours are here to help us grow and expand."