Tiwa Savage Sex Tape: Singer's Secret Lover Accidentally Leaks X-Rated Video on 'Snapchat'

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage's sex tape has leaked online and she claims a blackmailer is trying to extort money from her. The singer has opened up about how she is being blackmailed over her X-rated act in the video which features her and her partner whom she is currently dating.

During an interview with radio host Angie Martinez, Savage revealed that she was leaving a radio station when her road manager sent her a message asking her to check her cellphone. "I checked it and there was a video, and I was just like, 'Wow!' I asked him where he got it from and he said he received it about 20 minutes earlier. The video was sent to him and it is a tape of me and the person I am dating right now," the popular Nigerian singer said.

She further revealed that after seeing her own sex video, she forwarded it to her manager and asked for some advice regarding what should be the next step as the blackmailer is now asking for money. However, Savage didn't fall for the trap of the blackmailer as she believed that she was "doing something natural."

"I am that crazy that I can put it out myself," says Savage

Savage said that she decided not to pay the person because if she does, two or three months down the line or even after two years the blackmailer could come back again. "Who knows, if I send the money, the person will probably release it. I am not going to let anyone blackmail me for doing something natural," Savage said.

"No part of me wants to pay the person," she said. "That is what is getting me angry. If you want to put it out, put it out. I am that crazy that I can put it out myself. You are not making any money from me," She further stated during the interview.

Savage's Sex tape was accidentally leaked by her secret lover

Moreover, the singer claimed that the sex tape was accidentally leaked on Snapchat by her secret lover. While he deleted it after realising he had committed the blunder, it was too late.

"It is not from someone working closely with me. What happened is that the person did it on Snap and he posted it by accident. However, someone got it before he could delete it. It is a very short video, but it is me. It is going to be out there and I can just imagine the memes," the 'Somebody's Son' hitmaker said adding that she could not sleep after she found out about the sex tape.

Is Savage dating a non-celebrity?

Savage revealed that the intimate person in the video is someone she's currently dating. "This was an intimate moment with someone I am dating. The person I am dating is not famous, he is a regular guy and his whole business is about to be out. He is more concerned about me because he knows that I am going to be more affected," she said, according to reports.