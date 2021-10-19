Tiwa Savage's Sex Tape Fake? Instagram User Claims Leaked 'X-rated' Video on 'Snapchat' is 2-Years-Old

Is Tiwa Savage's sex tape fake? Questions have arisen as an Instagram user slammed the Nigerian singer for her ordeal related to an X-rated video leak on Snapchat that she claims to be hers. The rapper recently revealed that she had been blackmailed over her X-rated act in the NFSW video that features her and her secret lover, whom she is currently dating.

Narrating her ordeal during an interview with radio host Angie Martinez, Savage noted that she had received a text message from her road manager who asked her to check her cellphone. Savage said that When she checked it was a sex video of hers which she then forwarded to her manager asking him for some advice on how to deal with the blackmailer.

However, this story of hers wasn't very convincing to some on social media. A social media user that goes by the name Gistlovers has hinted that the singer might have leaked her own sex video. Gistlovers claimed that the leaked video on Snapchat that Savage claims to be of hers is 2-years-old. Gistlovers has called Savage's sex tape fake and a result of some publicity stunt.

"I know say na your daily bread you dey find but at the same time, INTEGRITY is key, aside from that why dragging your name in the mud just to chase clout? why??? Oya let's all move to see evidence o, we can't post on here because IG might disable our page, Kindly view it fast because IG might take the page down too. I come in peace," the post on Gistlovers's Instagram page read.

Tiwa Savage's Statement on Leaked Sex Tape Backfires

Moreover, Savage had earlier said that she's that crazy she could even leak her own sex tape, which has sparked controversy about the alleged ingenuine sex tape leak.

"I am that crazy that I can put it out myself," Savage said after revealing that she had decided not to pay the person trying to extort money from her.

"Who knows, if I send the money, the person will probably release it. I am not going to let anyone blackmail me for doing something natural," Savage had earlier said.

Tiwa Savage Sex Tape: User says, "Video 2-Years-Old"

Moreover, Savage's lover in the sex tape has been exposed by the social media user. While Savage had revealed that the person in the sex video is someone she's currently dating, to which Gistlovers wrote, "So apparently this is the Abolo that Tiwa is dating and is alleged to be in the said video which was a PR stunt, kindly go to our other page to see the video and evidence of when the video was posted two years ago."