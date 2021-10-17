Tiwa Savage Leaked Her Own Sex Tape? Secret Lover in X-rated Video on 'Snapchat' Exposed

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage sex tape has created a massive controversy after it leaked on the popular social platform Snapchat. After the singer opened up about being blackmailed for the sex tape online, her sex tape search on the internet increased multiple times.

Moreover, she had shockingly mentioned that her partner in the leaked sex video is none other than her current boyfriend, who accidentally leaked the NFSW video clip on social media. However, she did not reveal his identity.

Ever since her revelation, the rapper's fans have been curious to learn who the secret lover in her leaked sex tape of Tiwa Savage on Snapchat is. According to an exclusive report, Savage's secret lover cum new boyfriend is no longer unknown or hidden.

Who is Abolo Beckham aka Bolo Beckham?

According to Gistlovers, Savage is allegedly dating Abolo, who apparently is a father of two daughters with his baby mama. Further reports suggest that his first daughter is about 2 years old and Abolo lives with his family in Ghana.

Moreover, Abolo and his daughters went on a vacation in London, UK two months back. Reportedly, Savage started dating Beckham after the death of her then-boyfriend Obama Habeeb, who was 44.

Did Tiwa Savage Leak Her Own Sex Tape?

"So apparently this is the Abolo that Tiwa is dating and is alleged to be in the said video which was a PR stunt, kindly go to our other page to see the video and evidence of when the video was posted two years ago," according to a Gistlovers post on social media.

Moreover, the id that goes by the name 'Gistlovers' claimed that the lady in the video looks much like the singer but it's not her. They have called it a PR stunt and expressed it could be Savage's fake sex video.

"I know say na your daily bread you dey find but at the same time, INTEGRITY is key, aside from that why dragging your name in the mud just to chase clout? why??? Oya let's all move to see evidence o, we can't post on here because IG might disable our page, Kindly view it fast because IG might take the page down too. I come in peace," the post on Gistlovers's page further read.

Here's the full story:

Tiwa Savage Opens Up About Her Sex Tape Leak

Savage on the other hand had claimed that she has been blackmailed over the leaked sex tape by an unknown person. She had also claimed that she's that crazy that she can put it out herself. Savage also refrained from paying the blackmailer. She said if she does, two or three months down the line or even after two years he could come back again.

"Who knows, if I send the money, the person will probably release it. I am not going to let anyone blackmail me for doing something natural," Savage revealed during an interview with radio host Angie Martinez.

"No part of me wants to pay the person," she said further adding, "That is what is getting me angry. If you want to put it out, put it out. I am that crazy that I can put it out myself."