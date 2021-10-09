Timothy Simpkins: Family Gives Welcome Bash to Texas Teen Who Opened Fire on Campus and Injured 4 [VIDEO]

The Texas teen, who injured four people, including a teacher, after he open fired at his high school reportedly was given a welcome home party by his family members even as one of the victims remains in coma after suffering a gunshot wound.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, a student of Timberview High School in Arlington, was released on $75,000 bond from Tarrant County Jail on Thursday and headed to home confinement. Simpkins was arrested for allegedly shooting a 15-year-old boy "seven or eight times", a teacher Calvin Pettitt in the back and grazing a teenage girl at his school.

Welcome Home

Simpkins reportedly enjoyed a welcome party with his family and relatives, a day after he shot one of his classmates seven to eight times along with three others. Meanwhile the 15-year-old student, Zacchaeus Selby, is still in coma and fighting for his life.

Videos of Simpkins appeared on social media showing him enjoying a gathering in his family's kitchen, clutching a baby and embracing others. The video appearing on social media has now made many raises question how the boy's family doesn't have any remorse for what Simpkins did and is instead is celebrating his release.

"Zacchaeus is a bright young and respectful individual who lit up a room every time with his presence," according to a GoFundMe account set up to raise money for his medical expenses and legal costs.

"He has a heart of gold and does not deserve to be fighting for his life in the ICU due to being shot in an environment were (sic) kids should feel safe. He is a great brother, boyfriend, and coworker and does not have a bone in his body to bully anyone," the fundraiser adds.

Irresponsible Family

The video shows Simpkins and his family members enjoying a cake in what appears to be arrangements made to welcome him. Simpkins too looks cool and casual as he enters the party. He is facing three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

While the 15-yaer-old is in critical condition, a girl who was also shot by Simpkins is recovering and is good enough condition to be able to be discharged. A fourth victim, a pregnant teacher, was injured in a fall but was treated at the scene and wasn't taken to a hospital.

A spokeswoman for Simpkins' family has defended him saying that he acted out of self-defense after being robbed and targeted by bullies for wearing nice duds and driving a fancy car.

Social media footage allegedly shows Simpkins getting into an altercation during class with another student that resulted in gunfire on Wednesday. The incident happened around 9:15 am when students were thrown into the terrifying situation, with Simpkins spraying bullets on his school campus.

Some terrified students tried to escape which some ducked as they sent terrifying text messages to their parents explaining the situation with words like they were "scared" and "this is not a drill."

Simpkins turned himself in to authorities later on Wednesday. He reportedly lawyered up as his attorney drove him to Grand Prairie Police Department to turn himself in.