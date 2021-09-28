Mel Thompson: YouTube Star and Makeup Sensation Dies Aged 35 after Posting Final Video 3 Days Back

YouTube star and makeup sensation Mel Thompson has died aged 35 on Sunday leaving her more than 170,000 subscribers on the social media platform in shock. The American beauty guru's passing was announced by her devastated husband Puffin Thompson in an Instagram post on Monday which attracted tens of thousands of responses within hours.

Announcing her death, an emotion Puffin posted a series of photographs of the YouTube star. However, the official cause of death has yet to be revealed. As soon as the news broke, thousands of followers started paying their tribute to Thompson on social media.

Gone too Soon

On Monday, Thompson's husband took to Instagram to announce her death with a heartbreaking message. "Mel sadly passed away yesterday. We lost a beautiful person," Puffin told her 58,000 Instagram followers, adding that sharing the news was "really hard."

He then posted a set of 10 photos of Thompson posing with family and friends. "I've had to answer so many texts of people just checking in on her without even knowing of her passing. It's great to see how loved she was. And she loved all you right back. I'll continue to love her and miss her forever," he further wrote.

Puffin also went on to share how Thompson was the family's pillar and a successful woman who would always help others. "Everybody knows how talented she was as an artist and with her helpful knowledge, but those closest to her know how truly wonderful she was. She would have done anything to help anyone without a second thought. I wish I had her back," he concluded.

Fans Mourn Thompson's Death

No sooner news of her death broke, fans and her followers took to social media to pay their tributes. A number of fellow YouTube stars and makeup artists including James Welsh, Hindash and Lisa Eldridge also paid their tributes on her YouTube channel.

Although no official cause of her death was given by her family, her friends on social media revealed that Thompson had been battling multiple health issues, including Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, which she had been diagnosed with.

James Welsh wrote: "Such sad news. I'm so sorry for your loss," while makeup artist Hindash penned: "I'm so sorry for your loss. Heartbreaking news."

"I'm so deeply saddened and shocked. My thoughts are with friends and family... truly heartbreaking. Rest in peace Mel, thank you for always being so wonderful," wrote Lisa Eldridge.

That said, Thompson kept posting video till her last days. Her final video was posted three days ago with a typically upbeat salutation: "Hey Beauties!"