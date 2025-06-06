'Time to Drop the Really Big Bomb': Elon Musk Accuses Trump on Being in Epstein Files as Public Break-Up Turns Ugly

Elon Musk escalated his growing feud with President Trump on Thursday by accusing him of hiding details from the public about the notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, suggesting that revealing the truth would expose Trump's own involvement. Musk also hinted that Trump should be removed from office and replaced by 40-year-old Vice President J.D. Vance.

Just minutes before Musk made the Epstein-related accusation, Trump posted on Truth Social claiming he had told Musk to leave his administration and described the billionaire as having gone "CRAZY!" "Time to drop the really big bomb," Musk posted on X soon after the multi-hour tirade against the president. "@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files."

Musk Makes Bombshell Claims

"That is the real reason they have not been made public," he claimed. "Have a nice day, DJT!" Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex offender, died in jail in 2019.

In February, the Justice Department released over 100 pages of his phone records and flight logs as part of a "Phase One" release, which left many online investigators disappointed due to the lack of explosive details.

Epstein's association with Trump has been public knowledge for years, with footage and photos showing them together at social events in the 1990s. The initial set of DOJ documents included Trump's name in the flight records, along with mentions of some of his family members — such as his first wife Ivana and daughter Ivanka — listed among Epstein's contacts.

Advisors have quietly admitted that Trump's association with Epstein will probably come up again when more documents are released — though they maintain that the files don't contain any claims of misconduct by the president.

"This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful Bill because it does not include the policies he wanted," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again."

The contact list and flight records appear to have been taken straight from Epstein's notorious "little black book." One version of this book was made public during Ghislaine Maxwell's 2021 trial, while another was later sold at auction.

The contact list from the 1990s includes 349 names, with 221 of them not previously disclosed in a 2015 exposé of Epstein associates published by the website Gawker.

According to Alexander Historical Auctions, the copy that was auctioned off features 94 printed entries, some marked with black checkmarks made by hand, and five highlighted in yellow. "All five names, including that of Donald Trump, are well-recognized financial and industrial figures," the online auctioneer's webpage notes.

Dirty War Intensifies

For years, online conspiracy theorists have speculated that powerful people visited Epstein's private Caribbean island, Little St. James, where several underage girls and young women were reportedly abused.

Among the prominent figures Epstein transported on various flights aboard his private jet—later dubbed the "Lolita Express"—were Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Bill Gates, and Prince Andrew.

Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10, 2019, with bedsheets wrapped around his neck, just a little over a month after being arrested on sex trafficking charges.

In September of last year, Trump said he'd be open to releasing additional official documents tied to Epstein if re-elected — including the so-called "client list" of the late sex offender.

"I don't think – I mean, I'm not involved," he noted. "I never went to his island, fortunately, but a lot of people did."