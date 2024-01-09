Epstein Accuser Sarah Ransome Claimed Donald Trump Had Sex with Many Girls and Pedophile Had Sex Tapes of Trump, Clinton and Richard Branson

Newly unsealed court documents reveal that Jeffrey Epstein kept blackmail videos that showed Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Richard Branson having sex with women he supplied, one of his accusers once claimed. Sarah Ransome made the claims in a string of e-mails sent in 2016 according to another trove of documents unsealed on Monday.

In a series of emails to then-New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan in 2016, Ransome claimed that she had several copies of tapes recorded by Jeffrey Epstein. These tapes reportedly showed some of Epstein's high-profile friends, including Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and British business magnate Richard Branson, having sex with an unnamed woman.

Shocking Revelations of Sexual Escapades

Ransome in the emails claimed that Trump allegedly had "sexual relations" with several girls, including one of her unnamed friends at the late pedophile's New York home "on regular occasions." The girl later also slept with Clinton and Branson.

"She confided in me about her casual 'friendship' with Donald. Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her 'pert nipples,'" Ransome wrote about her friend in one email, made public when the latest batch of newly unsealed documents dropped.

"I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery's NY mansion on regular occasions," she added.

Later, Ransome retracted all her previous claims, expressing a desire to "walk away from this," citing fears for her family.

She further said that going public would result in "only bad things" and "pain for my family."

In 2019, The New Yorker reported that Ransome admitted to "inventing" the tapes.

The claim suggests that Epstein recorded each of these sexual encounters, and the woman involved supposedly obtained copies of the tapes.

However, no such footage has been publicly revealed. The FBI is now under pressure to release numerous items of evidence that were photographed during a raid on Epstein's mansion in 2019 but were never seized.

Blasting Ransome Again

Trump denied the allegations through his spokesperson Steven Cheung, saying, "These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit."

Also, a Virgin Group spokesperson said, "In a New Yorker report published in 2019, Ransome admitted that she had 'invented' the tapes. We can confirm that Sarah Ransome's claims are baseless and unfounded."

Ransome, who has been residing outside the United States since at least 2017 and is currently living in London, never provided the alleged sex tapes.

These emails were revealed as part of a previously settled defamation lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre, also known as Virginia Roberts, against Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's associate, in 2015.

The disclosure of these messages occurred while lawyers for former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz were trying to challenge Ransome's claims, claiming that she lacks credibility.

Dershowitz, who served as Epstein's lawyer at one point, faced accusations of sexual abuse by Giuffre in a lawsuit that she later dropped, acknowledging that she "may have made a mistake."

During that time, Dershowitz's legal team wrote a letter to the judge arguing that if Ransome's deposition were to be made public, her emails should be as well. They contended that without the additional context from her emails, her "unrebutted testimony will gravely prejudice [Dershowitz] by publishing deliberate lies calculated to harm his reputation."

"The deposition transcript standing alone leaves an incomplete and, thus, false impression of Ms. Ransome and her outrageous claims," the letter read.

"This court should not allow its power to enter and modify a protective order to be manipulated so as to authorize selective disclosure of de-contextualized materials. If the Ransome deposition is made public, the Emails must also be as well."

The release of 17 documents, comprising a total of 327 pages on Monday, contributes to the growing volume of information revealing how the late pedophile used his connections with the wealthy, influential, and famous to recruit young girls and conceal his criminal activities.

Alongside the high-profile names, these documents also include the testimonies of some of Epstein's teenage victims and people who were once employed by the late financier.

In the recently unsealed documents released last week, it was alleged that Prince Andrew reportedly "spent weeks" at Jeffrey Epstein's Palm Beach, Florida, mansion, where the disgraced royal would allegedly receive "daily" massages.