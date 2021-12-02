Donald Trump Met Maxwell Accuser 'Jane' at His Mar-a-Lago Resort When She was 14; Victim Flew with Prince Andrew

'Jane', the first accuser in the ongoing Ghislaine Maxwell's trial, revealed that she was introduced to former U.S. President Donald Trump by sex offender Jeffery Epstein. Jane said she was 14-year-old at the time of their meeting in the 1990s.

Identified as Jane, the woman is among the four accusers in the highly publicized Maxwell trial.

Trump Met Underage Jane at Mar-a-Lago

The startling revelation was made during the cross examination by defense lawyer Laura Menninger according to The Hill. "Mr Epstein introduced you to Donald Trump, correct? He took you to Mar-a-Lago when you were 14, you claim?" Menninger asked Jane to which she replied, "Yes."

Jane also admitted that she was taken by Epstein in a dark green car to meet Donald Trump at his Florida resort. Later, the woman on the stand stated that she flew with sacked Prince Andrew on the same flight.

While the victim did not accuse Trump of any wrongdoing, she did not disclose the reason of visiting his Florida property with the sex offender.

Maxwell was arrested in July, last year. Daughter of late media mogul Robert Maxwell, the 59-year-old British socialite is charged with enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offenses, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition.

Jane referred to Epstein as her God Father

The Guardian reported that following the conclusion of Jane's testimony, her former boyfriend, referred as "Matt" was asked to take the stand. Matt revealed that Jane often spoke about a "godfather"-like figure who helped cover her expenses.

It was in 2008 when she told Matt about her godfather's identity after FBI contacted her to know if she wanted to tell her story following Epstein's sentencing for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

"She said: you know the godfather that I told you about? She said: I need you to know this is who it is. I said: that guy is your godfather? She said yes," Matt told the court.

Stating that Jane never disclosed the details of what happened between her and Epstein, Matt said, "She would say to me: 'Matt, the money wasn't fucking free.'"