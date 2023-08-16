Tiffany Gomas: Marketing Executive Who Went Viral After Bizarre Plane Meltdown Assaulted Man in Terminal and Now Boasts 100K Followers on Social Media

Tiffany Gomas, the Texas marketing executive responsible for the viral "that motherf***** is not real" airplane meltdown, and who refers to herself as the "crazy plane lady," reportedly assaulted a man after her viral outburst on the plane.

New police footage was released of a man describing Gomas shoving her after the events of Gomas' widely watched viral video on July 2 in which she claimed a "motherf*****" in the back of the plane was "not real.". This came as it was revealed that Gomas, 38, has gained more than 107,000 followers on Twitter and around 75,000 on Instagram since her video went viral last month.

Strange Behavior Continued

Police body-cam footage, obtained by The New York Post, shows a bald man in a blue button-down shirt and grey slacks narrating the alleged assault by Gomas in the terminal. The incident occurred after she was removed from the plane subsequent to her outburst.

"I was just sitting right here, and she just come and [demonstrating a shoving motion] pushing me and she [left]," the unidentified man told authorities.

He mentioned that he is "ok" following a push to his chest by Gomas. He expressed bewilderment as the attack was entirely unexpected, given that he had never crossed paths with her before.

Gomas, on the other hand, appeared taken aback and dismissed the accusation in a different video.

"Wait, I assaulted someone?" the Dallas then native responds, before adding, "I'm 5'2â€³, 120 lbs" in an apparent attempt to downplay the attack.

"Could I hurt you? How tall are you?" the marketing guru snarkily asks, prompting cops to explain that the shove is considered a class C assault in Texas.

"You could go to jail for it. You could get ticketed for it," the officer adds.

However, the victim declined to press charges.

In another video that was earlier obtained by The Post, a flight attendant can be seen telling airport authorities that they had been assaulted by Gomas.

"She put her hands on me and her," said the employee, motioning to a second flight attendant.

Another American Airlines employee can be heard requesting that Gomas be tested for drugs by the police.

"Even if she's on drugs, intoxicated, because she's on something," the man adds.

However, Gomas was not tested for public intoxication, and in the end, she was merely issued a verbal citation for criminal trespassing. There are no additional charges against her.

Getting a Makeover

The successful marketing executive is now using her skills and looks to revamp her own brand after breaking her silence last week.

Her return to public posting comes after the wildly popular video of the tantrum she had on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Orlando.

"I apologize and take accountability for my actions, they were uncalled for," she wrote on Twitter," Gomas said of the incident. "My very worst moment was captured on video."

During the July 4 weekend, Gomas was on a flight bound for Florida when she made the decision that the aircraft was not safe. She proceeded to loudly insist that all passengers on the flight evacuate.

In a video posted to Twitter on Sunday, Gomas said: "Although the memes have been amusing, the flip-side has been cruel. I'm thankful for my friends and family for supporting me through this.

"This experience has been life-altering and I hope to do good from it and promote positive mental health. Stay tuned!"

Gomas synchronized her Twitter post with the reactivation of her Instagram account and the relaunch of her YouTube channel. Additionally, she introduced her webpage with a message hinting at future content.

On her Instagram page, with the exception of a single post, all other posts have been shared within the last month or edited within the past week.

As for her Twitter profile, she has selected only 16 specific accounts to follow, which include successful podcasters such as Joe Rogan, Jordan Peterson, and Lex Fridman, along with media outlets like TMZ and Barstool Sports.

It is unclear why Gomas, a Dallas native, felt the flight was under threat. The incident that triggered her emotional outburst on the plane began when she realized her AirPods were missing and apparently suspected another passenger of taking them.

She then bizarrely stated "that mother fâ€”er is not real," in now-viral video of the incident. "You can sit on this plane and you can fâ€“ing die with them or not. I'm not going to," the crazed woman said as the plane was taxiing, according to the clip.

She insisted that the crew "halt the plane," compelling the aircraft to return to the gate. Gomas was then removed from the flight.

She then reportedly refused to leave the boarding area and continued her tirade even as she was escorted outside the terminal. During this time, she directed profanities at multiple officers, repeatedly telling some of them to "get the fâ€“k out of my face."

Gomas called her behavior "completely unacceptable" in the selfie-style video she made for TMZ, claiming she wanted to take "full accountability for my actions."

"Hi everyone, it's me, Tiffany Gomas, probably better known as the 'crazy plane lady,' which is completely warranted," the nearly two-and-a-half-minute clip begins.

"My use of profanity was completely unnecessary, and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard," Gomas says. In the video, she is seen wearing a tan blazer, low-cut top, heavy makeup and large hoop earrings.

"We all have our bad moments, um, some are far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times," she continues, appearing to grow emotional.

"Sorry y'all. I hope that I can use this experience and do a little good in the world, and that is what I intend to do," Gomas adds. "I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."