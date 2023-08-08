Who Is Tiffany Gomas? American Airlines Passenger Behind 'Not Real' Rant That Delayed Flight for Hours Identified as Wealthy Marketing Executive from Dallas

The woman who quickly turned into a meme after she exclaimed, "that motherf***er back there is not real" as she stormed off an American Airlines flight last month, has been identified as a 38-year-old marketing executive from Texas. Tiffany Gomas reportedly got agitated due to a dispute with her relatives, according to statements she provided to the police.

Gomas, a wealthy marketing executive from Dallas, had accused her relatives of stealing her Airpods, per a police report. Gomas was kicked off the plane following her bizarre outburst which led to hours of delays for other passengers. The incident took place on Flight 1009 from Fort Worth to Orlando, Florida, on July 2.

Bizarre Meltdown

The 38-year-old was not willing to leave the American Airlines flight and had to be removed by employees, according to the police records, despite saying "I'm getting the fâ€”k off, and there's a reason why I'm getting the fâ€”k off" in the viral footage showing her storming up and down the jet aisle, as broken by journalist Bree A. Dail on Substack and first reported by the New York Post.

Before making her way towards the front of the aircraft, Gomas added in her address to the passengers: "You can sit on this plane and you can fâ€”ing die with them or not. I'm not going to."

The disagreement began when Gomas fell out with her traveling companions, alleging that they had taken her AirPods, as reported by the police.

"The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," the police document states.

"Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side," the statement added.

All the passengers aboard Flight 1009 from Fort Worth to Orlando were required to disembark. This step was taken as a precautionary measure due to the specific concerns raised by Gomas. The passengers underwent security screening once again before reboarding the plane.

"TSA personnel arrived at the scene to conduct a full rescreening of the aircraft," the paperwork revealed.

Unnecessary Harassment

When officers reached the gate, Gomas was visibly upset and trying to reenter the plane. She declined to cooperate as Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety officers attempted to engage in conversation with her.

"[The airline manager] gave Gomes a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area," investigators noted.

The passenger who had been denied entry was later escorted to the non-secure section of the airport. However, this did not deter her from making multiple attempts to return through TSA screening and gain access to the boarding area, according to the provided documents.

Eventually, the police located Gomas at the terminal curb, where she was seated and waiting for an Uber.

She was issued a citation for a criminal trespass notice, which she declined to sign. Gomas did not provide her identification to the police, as indicated in the complaint. She was not formally arrested or detained.

While her public image may have suffered, from a legal perspective, Gomas is probably not facing significant consequences.

"The viral video if the stunning part of it, but I doubt you're going to see some big prosecution over it," Austin Attorney Adam Loewy told The Post.

Public records indicate that Gomas live in a $2 million home, located in the coveted Lakewood neighborhood of the city.

She is a marketing executive who held the position of Vice President at Elevate Brand Marketing. In 2017, she was named a "rising star" by a trade publication in her field.

"Tiffany has built a sales portfolio and track record that rivals account managers with decades in the business," co-worker Dave Sedlin told the outlet.

In the accompanying profile, the Oklahoma State University alumna encouraged young people entering her field to "roll with the punches" and "work hard and play hard."