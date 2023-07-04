Woman on American Airlines Has Epic Meltdown and Demands to Be Let Off after She Thinks Passenger on Flight Is 'Imaginary' [WATCH]

A woman aboard an America Airlines flight had a meltdown when she was caught on camera frantically demanding to get off the plane after believing one of the aircraft's passengers was "not real." Video footage shared on TikTok on Sunday shows the woman appearing to be in distress onboard an American Airlines flight departing from Dallas Fort Worth airport.

"I'm telling you, I'm getting the fâ€“k off and there's a reason why I'm getting the fâ€“k off and everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it," the woman can be heard screaming as she rushes to the front exit, according to footage of the incident.

Bizarre Meltdown

"I don't give two fâ€“ks, but I am telling you right now â€“ that motherf**ker back there is NOT real," she continued yelling while pointing toward the back of the plane.

"And you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to." The woman then points toward the back of the aircraft, prompting fellow passengers to redirect their attention toward that area in order to get a glimpse of the source of her concern.

It's unclear what the woman was referring to.

The video was first posted by a TikTok user with the handle @texaskansasnnn on Sunday night. However, the video has since been removed from that particular account.

The TikTok user said the woman "somehow didn't get arrested and got back through security after the whole plane had to deplane."

American Airlines is yet to comment on the incident.

Unbelievable and Shocking Incident

The original video has garnered over 20,000 views and was reposted under the popular TikTok hashtag #drunkonaplane, accumulating more than three million views.

Despite the limited information available in the video, thousands of TikTok users have posted in the comments section, expressing their opinions and thoughts on the matter.

"I need to see him. I will be able to tell if he's not human. She may be telling the truth," one viewer wrote.

Another jokingly wrote: "sooooo we not going see who mini mouse is talking about."

"no because i would HAVE to get off the plane. I'm not about to be final destinationed," wrote a third viewer.

The original poster of the video, according to the Daily Mail, said the ordeal delayed the flight for roughly three hours as all passengers were forced to leave the plane before reboarding.

This came as travel across the country got chaotic over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, leading to desperate families having to spend the night in airports due to a number of flight delays and cancellations.

As reported by FlightAware, on Monday alone, nearly 100 flights were canceled, and delays had reached 1,303 by midday, with the numbers steadily increasing.

The ongoing travel disruptions, referred to as the "flightmare," continued on Tuesday as travelers made a final effort to reach their destinations for the holiday after severe storms caused widespread delays and cancellations in recent days.