Tiffany Gomas: Woman Who Went Viral After Bizarre Plane Meltdown Lives in Lavish $2 Million Home in Dallas and Is a Top Marketing Executive

The marketing executive from Dallas who went viral for an American Airlines meltdown leads a lavish lifestyle, according to reports. Tiffany Gomas, 38, was caught on camera screaming on a flight from Florida to Dallas, saying "that mother***er back there is not real" in July. She has since been identified as a wealthy marketing executive.

In the video, Gomas, who heads her own marketing company, was seen clutching a Goyard tote bag worth $1,900. She currently lives in an opulent four-bedroom property worth $1.6 million, complete with a swimming pool in Lakewood, Dallas, according to a New York Post report.

Wealthy But not Healthy

She bought the upscale home in January 2022 for $572,530 and subsequently undertook a complete renovation of the property. Her company, UpperCut Marketing, claims to collaborate with major clients like Xbox and Microsoft, among others.

However, it has now restricted access to its public profiles.

After the video gained attention, the executive has taken steps to erase her online presence. She informed the police that she had been engaged in a dispute with family members before her outburst.

According to police records, she had accused a family member of taking her AirPods. Subsequently, she started yelling that the airplane was unsafe and would not reach its intended destination.

Records, acquired by Bree A. Dail on Substack, indicate that she resisted leaving the aircraft and was ultimately kicked off the plane by American Airlines personnel following her bizarre outburst which led to hours of delays for other passengers.

"The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination," the police document states.

"Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side," the statement added.

The exact number of family members accompanying Gomas during her outburst, as well as whether they were on vacation, remains uncertain.

A video posted on TikTok showed her in a distressed state while onboard the plane as she screamed about someone she claimed "wasn't real."

Gomas yelled: "I'm telling you, I'm getting the f*** off and there's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or they cannot believe it."

"I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now - that m*****f***** back there is NOT real,' she adds, pointing towards the back of the plane.

"And you can sit on this plane and you can die with them or not. I'm not going to."

Unnecessary Harassment

All the passengers aboard Flight 1009 from Fort Worth to Orlando were required to disembark. This step was taken as a precautionary measure due to the specific concerns raised by Gomas. The passengers underwent security screening once again before reboarding the plane.

"TSA personnel arrived at the scene to conduct a full rescreening of the aircraft," the paperwork revealed.

When officers reached the gate, Gomas was visibly upset and trying to reenter the plane. She declined to cooperate as Dallas-Fort Worth Department of Public Safety officers attempted to engage in conversation with her.

"[The airline manager] gave Gomes a verbal criminal trespass notice, explaining she was denied boarding and needed to depart the secure area," investigators noted.

The passenger who had been denied entry was later escorted to the non-secure section of the airport. However, this did not deter her from making multiple attempts to return through TSA screening and gain access to the boarding area, according to the provided documents.

Eventually, the police located Gomas at the terminal curb, where she was seated and waiting for an Uber.

She was issued a citation for a criminal trespass notice, which she declined to sign. Gomas did not provide her identification to the police, as indicated in the complaint. She was not formally arrested or detained.

While her public image may have suffered, from a legal perspective, Gomas is probably not facing significant consequences.

Gomas is a marketing executive who held the position of Vice President at Elevate Brand Marketing. In 2017, she was named a "rising star" by a trade publication in her field.

"Tiffany has built a sales portfolio and track record that rivals account managers with decades in the business," co-worker Dave Sedlin told the outlet.

In the accompanying profile, the Oklahoma State University alumna encouraged young people entering her field to "roll with the punches" and "work hard and play hard."