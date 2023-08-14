Tiffany Gomas: Dallas Marketing Executive Who Went Viral After Bizarre Plane Meltdown Apologizes in New Video Calling It 'Worst Moment Ever' [WATCH]

The foul-mouthed woman from Dallas, Texas, who was removed from an American Airlines flight during a tantrum captured on camera apologized on Sunday, calling her actions "completely unacceptable." This came as it was revealed that Tiffany Gomas, continued her tirade in the terminal and even threatened cops.

Gomas, who was kicked out of the American Airlines flight on July 2, after accusing another passenger of stealing her AirPods â€” and bizarrely stating "that mother fâ€”er is not real," in a now-viral video of the incident, continued her bizarre behavior in the terminal, threatening the cops and insisting that the plane was going to explode once it took off.

More Tantrums and Now and Apology

Police bodycam footage obtained by the New York Post shows Gomas, 38, in a tearful state as she refused to leave the boarding area. This occurred after she was guided away from the jet bridge, as the American Airlines flight scheduled from Dallas to Orlando needed to proceed with takeoff.

Clearly distressed, she continued to stare at the airplane through the window, persistently declining to depart and remaining convinced that the aircraft would not proceed with its intended trip on July 2.

"I don't care if I never fly with y'all every again. I just want to know what happens to this flight here," she can be heard telling the Dallas Airport Department of Public Safety officers.

"Do not let that flight leave. The flight is not going to make it to Orlando. It is not going to," she begs as they escort her out of the terminal as she breaks down in tears.

While being escorted, Gomas looks out of the windows and remarks, "There are a lot of people on that flight."

"Y'all need to escort me out...really," Gomas tells the officer. "Until you see this flight fâ€“ing blow up."

However, the 38-year-old now feels embarrassed about her behavior and issued an apology on Sunday.

"Distressed or not, I should have been, I should have been in control of my emotions, and that was not the case," Tiffany Gomas, 38, told TMZ in a clip in which she promoted her website and asked viewers to join her in "promoting positive mental health and standing up against cyberbullying."

Relaunching Herself

It is unclear why Gomas, a Dallas native, felt the flight was under threat. The incident that triggered her emotional outburst on the plane began when she realized her AirPods were missing and apparently suspected another passenger of taking them.

She then bizarrely stated "that mother fâ€”er is not real," in now-viral video of the incident. "You can sit on this plane and you can fâ€“ing die with them or not. I'm not going to," the crazed woman said as the plane was taxiing, according to the clip.

She insisted that the crew "halt the plane," compelling the aircraft to return to the gate. Gomas was then removed from the flight.

She then reportedly refused to leave the boarding area and continued her tirade even as she was escorted outside the terminal. During this time, she directed profanities at multiple officers, repeatedly telling some of them to "get the fâ€“k out of my face."

Gomas called her behavior "completely unacceptable" in the selfie-style video she made for TMZ, claiming she wanted to take "full accountability for my actions."

"Hi everyone, it's me, Tiffany Gomas, probably better known as the 'crazy plane lady,' which is completely warranted," the nearly two and a half minute clip begins.

"My use of profanity was completely unnecessary, and I want to apologize to everyone on that plane, especially those that had children aboard," Gomas says. In the video, she is seen wearing a tan blazer, low-cut top, heavy makeup and large hoop earrings.

"We all have our bad moments, um, some are far worse than others, and mine happened to be caught on camera for the whole world to see multiple times," she continues, appearing to grow emotional.

"Sorry y'all. I hope that I can use this experience and do a little good in the world, and that is what I intend to do," Gomas adds. "I hope that you guys can accept my apology and I can begin to move on with my life."