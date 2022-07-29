Three Ontario Doctors Die After Covid-19 Booster Shot? Hospital Denies Rumors, Claims Deaths Unrelated to COVID-19 Vax

Viral speculations about the deaths of three Ontario physicians following complications from Covid-19 vaccine is found to be baseless. The doctors were working at Trillium Health Partners, a hospital in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

It isn't for the first time wherein vaccine has been blamed for the deaths of the recipients. Ever since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out last year, they have been embroiled in a series of controversies related to its side effects.

Were the Doctors Given Booster Dose Before Their Deaths?

Announcing the deaths of their three doctors, THP Hospital tweeted, "It is with deep sadness that THP mourns the loss of three of our physicians who recently passed away. Dr. Jakub Sawicki, Dr. Stephen McKenzie and Dr. Lorne Segall were respected physicians who dedicated their lives to caring for their patients and community."

Soon, speculations related to their deaths surfaced on social media. "Three relatively young doctors at Trillium Health Partners in Canada die in July. The hospital denies the covid vaccine connection, but provides no alternative explanation. What, not due to climate change?" tweeted a user.

"Four Canadian Doctors In Toronto Area Died Last Week [within one week of their 4th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine] Three of the doctors are from the same hospital system â€” Trillium Health, which serves Mississauga and western Toronto in the Canadian province of Ontario," wrote another.

"THREE Trillium Health Partners-Mississauga Hospital doctors have DIED suddenly in 1 week, apparently after getting latest mandated booster. Cause of deaths is not yet disclosed. How often have 3 doctors died, days after hospitals started giving 4th shot to hospital staff," read a tweet.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the speculations surrounding the deaths of the three doctors, Reuters Fact Check reported that the claims have no evidence. "The passing of three Ontario physicians was unrelated to the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the hospital they worked at. There is no evidence to suggest otherwise," the article claimed.

In a tweet, the Trillium Health Partners also claimed that the rumors circulating on the social media were not true. "The rumor circulating on social media is simply not true. Their passings were not related to the COVID-19 vaccine. We ask to please respect their families' privacy during this difficult time," the hospital tweeted.

The outlet also reported that Segall's obituary details that the doctor passed away following a "hard fought year-long battle with advanced lung cancer."