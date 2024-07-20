Thomas Matthew Crooks Killed By 'One in a Million' Headshot Taken by Secret Service Counter Sniper

The ongoing investigation into the failed assassination plot of former U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed that Thomas Matthew Crooks was taken down in a 'one-in-million' headshot by the secret service agent. 20-year-old Crooks was identified as the gunman who attempted to assassinate Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

Sniper took Headshot

Fox News reported that the Crooks was brought down with a head shot taken by Secret Service counter sniper despite an obscure view of the 'would be assassin'.

Speaking to the outlet, a source familiar with the investigation revealed that Crooks was concealed behind the edge of the roof on a building situated over 140 yards from the location where the protection unit was positioned.

The source further revealed that the shot was taken after local team failed to neutralize the threat in the first attempt. The counter sniper agent had only Crooks' gun scope and a few square inches of forehead to aim at. The 20-year-old was brought down soon after he shot dead Pennsylvania fire chief Corey Comperatore, critically injured two others, and hit Trump in the right ear after scaling a building 147 yards away.

As reported previously, the 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, fired at least eight shots at the former president. Addressing thousands of supporters, the former president suddenly grasped his ear, blood staining his face, as the suspect fired from an AR rifle on a rooftop 130 yards away from the stage. Amid the eight gunshots, the panicked crowd erupted in screams while Trump was quickly surrounded by Secret Service agents before being removed from the stage.

Call for Kimberly Cheatle Resignations Increases

Days after failed assassination bid, the calls demanding Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle's resignation has increased manifold. The House Committee On Oversight and Accountability has scheduled a hearing, "Oversight of the U.S. Secret Service and the Attempted Assassination of President Donald J. Trump," at Capitol Hill on Monday.

Meanwhile in a statement, Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed that Cheatle has no intentions on stepping down.

"Continuity of operations is paramount during a critical incident, and U.S. Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle has no intentions to step down. She deeply respects members of Congress and is fiercely committed to transparency in leading the Secret Service through the internal investigation and strengthening the agency through lessons learned in these important internal and external reviews," the statement read.