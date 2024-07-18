Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz's Strange Facial Features Spark Botox Theories on Social Media

During the 2024 Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Florida U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz's appearance became the subject of numerous jokes about his facial features. Social media was abuzz with comments on Gaetz's unusually shaped eyebrows and orange complexion.

Gaetz Slammed Biden for Inflation and Foreign Aid

USA Today reported that Gaetz expressed his strong support for Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump at the convention in Milwaukee. He also criticized U.S. President Joe Biden, blaming him for high inflation and foreign aid policies.

"Under Biden-Harris, inflation has gotten so bad, you can no longer bribe Democrat senators with cash alone. You have to use gold bars just so the bribes hold value," Gaetz said.

Claiming that with Trump's support he will stop taxpayer funding for political campaigns and prevent members of Congress from trading individual stocks, the republican went on to add, "President Trump will never defund our police, but he will defund foreign aid to countries that hate us. And President Trump understands that it isn't racist to check ID for a hunting license or welfare benefits or a fishing license, then it is okay to demand an ID to vote everywhere in this country in every election."

Gaetz Facial Features Draw Ire

No sooner did Gaetz appear on the podium for his speech, it started a series of online jokes and theories regarding his appearance.

"Why does Matt Gaetz look like a sleep paralysis demon?" wrote a user on X.

"Matt Gaetz should've went to Melania or Ivanka Trump's doctor to get some decent Botox. Gaetz's eyebrows are almost touching his hairline, they would be already if he didn't have them thinned (waxed or plucked.)," read another post.

"To all of you making fun of Congressman Matt Gaetz for his botched botox procedure during the Republican Convention, I call on your restraint. You have no idea the pressure he's under. It's not easy evading yet another congressional investigation into your payments to have sex with teenage girls. It can really cause stress lines on the face. So, please. Back off already. #BotoxGate @mattgaetz," wrote another user.

"Matt Gaetz looks like a giant horned owl that accidentally flew into a four-foot-high mound of cocaine. #botox #mattgaetz," read a post.