Thomas Matthew Crooks: Trump's Would-Be Assassin Flew Drone Over Pennsylvania Rally Site to Aerially Scout Scene Hours Before Deadly Shooting

The 20-year-old suspect who allegedly targeted Donald Trump used a drone to survey the Pennsylvania fairgrounds from the air before the Republican presidential nominee's speech last weekend as part of his sinister plan, according to a report.

Thomas Matthew Crooks reportedly programmed the drone to fly over the Butler Farm Showgrounds before his tried to assassinate the former president, 78, the Wall Street Journal reported. Law enforcement officials briefed on the incident said that the investigators believe that Cooks used the drone multiple times to aerially scout the campaign rally site, plotting the details of the attack. This has raised further concerns about the Secret Service's failure to protect Trump.

Flew Drone To Aerially Survey Site

Crooks allegedly programmed the drone to follow a "predetermined path" over the rally site to better understand the layout, according to the outlet. The drone was later found in Crooks' car after he was shot dead for opening fire on Trump.

The Secret Service reportedly did not use drones to monitor the event.

It remains unclear when the gunman flew the drone or how many times he did so before carrying out the attack.

Officials told the Journal that Crooks, who was described by friends as intelligent but shy, began researching the rally site shortly after the Trump campaign announced the event on July 3 and registered for it on July 7.

Reports indicate that Crooks had surveyed the farm days before Trump's arrival and is believed to have used a bicycle to explore the expansive grounds of the Butler County Farm Show.

At 6:11 p.m., Crooks began shooting with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle from the roof of a building located 130 yards away from Trump's speaking position, narrowly missing him with a shot that grazed his ear.

The gunman fired at least six rounds, resulting in the death of Corey Comperatore, a brave former volunteer firefighter and father of two, and severely injuring David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, before being shot and killed by the Secret Service.

Still at the Tip of the Iceberg

Investigators later found a pair of homemade bombs in Crooks' car, which was parked near the event grounds. The bombs were fitted with receivers that appeared to be intended for remote detonation, along with a ballistic vest and three 30-round magazines.

There is speculation that Crooks may have planned to inflict even greater damage at the event.

Police grew suspicious of Crooks over an hour before the attack when they observed him at the edge of the crowd carrying a range finder and a backpack. The Secret Service identified him as a "threat" just 10 minutes before Trump was scheduled to speak.

Before the shooting, Crooks reportedly tracked Trump's movements online starting as early as the spring, according to a source who spoke to The Post on Thursday.

Authorities have not yet found clear evidence that Crooks' attempt to assassinate the 2024 GOP presidential candidate was driven by any specific political ideology.

The troubled young man, who was a social outcast with reportedly few friends, may have been dealing with an undiagnosed mental health issue—possibly depression—that he had researched online.

However, since the killer had almost no social media presence or online footprint, investigators have had to sift through his devices, including a laptop, two phones, and USB drives containing a total of 4.5 terabytes of data.

Thomas Matthew Crooks