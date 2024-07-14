Thomas Matthew Crooks: Gunman Who Tried to Assassinate Trump Had His Head Blown Off by Secret Service, Witnesses Say [WATCH]

The gunman believed to be responsible for the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday was shot dead by Secret Service agents. The shooter, described only as a Caucasian male, was positioned in an elevated sniper location several hundred yards from Trump's podium in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was addressing a campaign crowd.

According to sources speaking to the New York Post, the gunman had his head blown off by the Secret Service agent who neutralized him. Gunshots rang out in the middle of his speech, causing Trump to instinctively clutch his right ear before Secret Service agents swiftly tackled him to the ground and led him away.

Gunman Was Not Rally Attendee

Moments later, Trump stood up and instructed his security team to "wait," then raised his fist and encouraged the visibly shaken crowd with a resounding shout of "fight." "He came within inches of having his face shot open," a senior law enforcement source told The Post.

Although law enforcement hasn't identified the gunman officially as he was not carrying an identification on him, according to multiple reports, the shooter was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.

The gunman was not present as an attendee at the rally.

According to sources cited by the Associated Press, an AR-style rifle was found at the location. A local prosecutor confirmed at least one rally attendee is killed. The Secret Service reported that two spectators were critically injured.

Footage from bystanders after the shooting shows what appears to be a deceased man in light-colored military attire lying on a rooftop a short distance from the rally stage.

BBC News spoke with several Trump supporters outside the event who recounted seeing a suspicious individual crawling on the roof of a nearby building before the shooting occurred.

"He had a rifle — you could clearly see him with a rifle, absolutely," said one man, describing the suspect getting into position.

Witnesses Recount Chilling Moment

The witness said that his group, positioned around 50 feet from the building, urgently attempted to alert nearby police officers to the man's presence but felt that "they didn't seem aware of what was happening."

The witness recounted that the armed man had been on the roof for "3-4 minutes" before he began firing. "Next thing you know, five shots rang out," he said.

He also recounted witnessing the moment when the Secret Service fired the shots that ultimately ended the gunman's life. "They blew his head off. The Secret Service blew his head off," the supporter told the outlet.

Following the shooting, Trump calmed the crowd and later issued a statement from the hospital, outlining the incident.

On Truth Social, he confirmed being hit by a bullet, expressing gratitude to the Secret Service and law enforcement for their swift response to the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania.

"Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The assassination attempt took only a few days before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Trump is expected to speak to the assembled delegates who will officially nominate him as the GOP candidate for the presidency.

His campaign said that he will still attend the convention, which will proceed as scheduled.

"As was communicated earlier this evening, President Trump is doing well and grateful to law enforcement and first responders for their fast action."

"President Trump looks forward to joining you all in Milwaukee as we proceed with our convention to nominate him to serve as the 47th President of the United States. As our party's nominee, President Trump will continue to share his vision to Make America Great Again."