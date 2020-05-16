Ever since the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, a number of bizarre ideas and homemade remedies suggesting multiple ways to get rid of the infection have been doing the rounds on social media. From engaging in constant sex to consuming alcohol, many strange claims have been surfacing online. The latest one joining the league is the consumption of semen. Sounds odd?

The weird piece of information has been suggested by a doctor named Dr Anacleto Belleza Millendez, who speaks in Tagalog (Philippine language). In the three-minute 22-second clip, he is heard suggesting clean semen as a cure for COVID-19.

"There is a scientific study that 'tamod' or what we call semen contains spermine, one great ingredient, one amino acid that can destroy, can kill microbes, especially microbes caused by viruses. It's really simple to eliminate this dreadful coronavirus. Clean semen, from males. It can be used as a hand sanitizer. It can be ingested. Just make sure it is clean (translated from Tagalog by AFP)," Millendez said apparently citing a 2016 scientific study.

The video surfaced online on the YouTube channel of Millendez on April 22, 2020, and has been viewed over 121,966 times, at the time of reporting.

Can semen be a cure for COVID-19?

It has to be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) still claims that there is no cure for COVID-19 as scientists are still developing medicines and vaccines against the infection.

Therefore, the latest suggestion cannot be believed and many health experts have already claimed it to be a ridiculous idea. Meanwhile, the authors of the 2016 study that Millendez quoted have told AFP that their findings have "nothing to do with COVID-19" clearly indicating this to be a false claim.

Woman suggests semen smoothies to prevent COVID-19

Recently, 32-year-old Tracy Kiss, a personal trainer from the U.K. had claimed that drinking smoothies with sperm will prevent coronavirus and is helping to boost her immune system. The mother of two also said that she has not fallen sick for three years as she has been consuming the smoothies mixed with fruits, nuts, or coconut. taken at least three times a week made using her boyfriend's donation.

Watch the video here: