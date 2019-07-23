Apple is no longer synonymous with innovation, according to Fast Company 2019 list, but the Cupertino-based tech titan is strong-willed on the mantra to perfect technology before integrating it in its products. In 2017, the iPhone-maker bagged immense praise for stepping up its game by offering 120Hz refresh rate ProMotion display and soon users will see this integration in the beloved iPhones.

You heard that right. Apple's upcoming iPhones are going to be one of the few smartphones with a 120Hz display panel. But at the same time, it is possible that the innovative, smooth and fast display panel technology won't be exclusive to iPhones as Apple might only integrate 120Hz displays in 2020 iPhones.

Apple is only a few months away from launching 2019 iPhones, which have been fuelling rumour mills for a while now. But the 2020 iPhones have generated equal interest among consumers every now and then. Using Apple's ProMotion tech with 120Hz refresh rate in next year's iPhone is one of many things we've been hearing about the unannounced iPhones.

The information comes from the reliable tipster, Ice Universe, on Twitter, who tweeted: "Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG." The option to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz is imperative as users will be able to better manage battery on iPhones. Ideally, using an iPhone at 120Hz setting is going to offer the most fluidic experience but at the cost of a faster battery drain. In that case, a "switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen makes sense.

For years, the 60Hz refresh rate panels have dominated the industry, but the trend is slowly shifting towards a higher refresh rate. OnePlus 7 Pro came up with a 90Hz panel this year, while Razor became the first company to offer a 120Hz panel in its phone in 2017. Asus joined the exclusive bandwagon with its ROG Phone-series. The newly-launched ROG Phone 2 with a 120Hz AMOLED display is making waves in the industry and for the right reasons based on our brief time with the phone.

Assuming the leaked information is correct, this could be a great reason for Apple fans to wait for the 2020 iPhones if planning to skip an upgrade this year. Other notable features expected to be debuted in 2020 iPhones include OLED displays for all models, 5G support and new screen sizes - 6.7-inch, 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch. Apple is also expected to bring full-screen fingerprint sensor and 3D camera to drive innovation in the industry.

Are you looking forward to 2020 iPhones or keen on upgrading to whatever Apple has in store for fans this year?