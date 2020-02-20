If you wake up every morning to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee, you are one of the billions worldwide who indulge in the daily grind of coffee consumption. According to the latest coffee statistics, we pour about 1.4 billion cups of coffee a day across the globe.

Although we don't have the numbers on what percentage of those cups are good or bad, I think it's safe to assume that many of us make bad coffee just to get through the day given that there are so many ways to screw things up. Now, we need not worry about bad coffee thanks to a new product in the market: The Ratio Six coffee maker.

Ratio Six Coffee Machine

The Ratio Six is an incredibly easy-to-use and affordable single-button home brewing system funded by a Kickstarter campaign that lets you enjoy a world-class cup of coffee with each and every pour.

The process is simple - all you need to do is add water and coffee grounds before pushing the button and you're good to go. The machine kicks into action, emulating the pour-over technique of a skilled barista. The device disburses hot water with sharp precision over the grounds, leading to a bubble interaction called a "bloom".

The machine then allows the bloom to settle down before releasing the remaining hot water, slowly, at just the right temperature, to ensure more evenly extracted coffee grounds and the result is an excellent cup of joe.

Design, Warranty and Pricing

The Ratio Six can brew up to 40 ounces of great coffee at a time and looks good while doing it with its stainless steel body and compact size that will fit in most kitchens without using up too much countertop real estate. The machine is also assembled by hand and backed by a five-year warranty, so it's not only affordable and easy to use but durability is also one of its strong suits.

The Ratio Six coffee machine has just been rolled out to Kickstarter buyers and retails for $346. However, if you buy it now, you get $35 off the price tag so if you're in the market for a new coffee machine, you might want to hurry and grab the deal while it's still available.