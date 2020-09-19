Danny Masterson, who was charged with raping three women in the early 2000s in June this year has made his first appearance in court. Reportedly, the "That '70s Show" star's lawyer, Tom Mesereau, denied the charges saying the actor is "absolutely not guilty" and argued that he is being harassed by prosecutors unfairly as the district attorney is about to face re-election.

The 44-year-old actor has continually denied all charges since his arrest in the case. Danny Masterson, popular for his role, Steven Hyde in the hit sitcom "That '70s Show", has been walking free on bail since June.

Prosecutors alleged Masterson raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003, a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, and another woman of the same age between October and December 2003. All the attacks allegedly took place at his home. If convicted, the actor is bound to face a maximum of 45 years in prison.

Moreover, Danny Masterson did not enter any plea in the court. His lawyer declared his innocence in the Los Angeles courtroom on Friday. Masterson attended the court wearing a blue suit and was seen following the COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing a mask. He stood next to his attorneys Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum, while the three woman accusers sat in the gallery.

Masterson Appears in Court

The actor's lawyer Tom Mesereau said, "There have been repeated attempts to politicize this case." Mesereau had earlier represented sexual misconduct cases for Bill Cosby and Michael Jackson. He assured Masterson's innocence and also said they will prove it.

In the courtroom, Masterson also claimed that previously, he was being persecuted for his high-profile membership of the Church of Scientology, according to reports. Moreover, Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller declared the statements are pure speculation and are in fact baseless. Danny Masterson's fans and supporters were also seen waiting outside the Los Angeles court as they could not enter due to the Coronavirus regulations.