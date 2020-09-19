Rochester Police Department has confirmed two people have lost their lives in a mass shooting in New York's Rochester. The mass shooting broke out near Pennsylvania Avenue in which more than a dozen people are believed to have sustained gunshot wounds, according to reports. The incident took place at around 12:30 AM on Saturday when police were called by witnesses to the scene, where hundreds of people were gathering outside.

Rochester police tweeted that the incident is being investigated at North Goodman Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. According to reports, a witness said that the gunfires sounded like the "Vietnam War." Several streets have been blocked off and a mobile command unit has also been deployed at the spot along with local police.

Reportedly, two persons have died at the spot while eight to 12 people have been wounded by gunshots at the scene. Preliminary details about the incident were not known immediately, however, the shooting happened in a residential area and reports say that the status of the shooter or shooters is unknown.

Mass Shooting in New York

The exact number of victims of the mass shooting is also yet to be confirmed by the police. In a brief statement, the police also confirmed that a press conference will be held at around 3:15 AM. A man and a woman were among the two deceased. So far, no arrests have been made by the police.

Distraught loved ones of victims, who were killed or injured in the deadly shooting were seen gathering in the crime scene and at local hospitals. This is not the first time an incident like this taking place. Earlier in April this year, in one of the deadliest modern mass shooting incident in Canada, more than 20 people lost their lives after a gunman posing as a police officer went on a rampage for reportedly 13 hours.