Former modelling sensation Amy Dorris has accused US President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her in his VIP box in the US Open stands in New York two decades ago. The alleged incident happened when Trump was a real estate magnate.

In an exclusive interview with Britain's The Guardian, the former model revealed that Donald Trump forced his tongue down her throat while she was trying to push him off in the alleged incident outside the bathroom. "And then that's when his grip became tighter and his hands were very gropey and all over my butt, my breasts, my back, everything," Amy Dorris told the British newspaper.

Dorris, who was 24 at the time, recalled that she was in such a grip that she couldn't escape from him. She further said: "I don't know what you call that when you're sticking your tongue just down someone's throat. But I pushed it out with my teeth. I was pushing it. And I think I might have hurt his tongue." Donald Trump was then married to his second wife Marla Maples and was 51-years-old.

While Trump's lawyers have denied all allegations and said that the incident didn't take place at all, Dorris provided the publication with evidence to support her account of encounters with Trump. She produced her ticket to the US Open and six photographs showing her with Trump over several days in New York.

On the other hand, Trump's lawyers raised questions on her account and said there would have been witnesses at such a public place as the US Open. They also asked why she continued to visit and meet Trump after the alleged incident with her then-boyfriend, or even sit with the real estate magnate at the memorial service for Gianni Versace. In response to this, Dorris said: "That's what happens when something traumatic happens -- you freeze."

Amy Dorris currently lives in Florida and is a mother to twin daughters. The 48-year-old former model told the British newspaper that she had chosen to speak publicly about the incident in 2016 when several women came up with their side of the stories and accusations against the then-Republican candidate for US presidency.