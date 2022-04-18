Texas Teacher Fired After Accidentally Playing Porn Clip During Class Quiz

A Klein Collins High School teacher in Harris County, Texas, was fired this week after he accidentally shared a porn video with his entire classroom, according to police and reports.

The teacher, identified as Kevin Welchel, is also facing a charge for the display of harmful material to a minor, as reported by Click2Houston. The charge is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a year in jail.

Welchel was allegedly watching the racy video on his school-issued laptop while his students were taking a quizâ€”and then he inadvertently shared it with the entire room when his computer somehow connected with the classroom's smart board projector.

'Unprofessional and Inappropriate'

"That is something that is very, very unprofessional. Something that is very inappropriate. Something that should not have happened," one parent said. "He was an excellent teacher and our children loved him so it's really unfortunate that this happened, and hopefully, somehow it will work itself out," one parent said.

Some parents said Welchel was a good teacher while others couldn't believe the news. "It's not shocking because people do watch that and there are sick people out there in the world. They better get right with God," another parent said.



School District Releases Statement, Announces Welchel's Termination



Klein ISD released the following statement in the wake of news reports.

"The individual was immediately removed and is no longer employed by the district. Charges have been filed by police and all appropriate legal action will be taken to the fullest extent of the law. The district does not tolerate such unacceptable conduct."

This is not the first time a Klein ISD teacher's inappropriate conduct has grabbed headlines. Earlier this year, high school theatre arts teacher was sentenced to a decade in prison for having an inappropriate relationship with a student, as previously reported.

Gregory Stanley, 48, was accused of inviting a student home, providing alcohol to the student and then touching the boy's genitals under the pretext of a massage. Stanley was also accused of offering another student alcohol and then performing oral sex on him without his consent.