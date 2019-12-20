Multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk on Friday revealed that Tesla is all set to receive a "holiday update" which includes full self-driving sneak preview and popular indie video game Stardew Valley, among other things.

"Tesla holiday software update has FSD sneak preview, Stardew Valley, Lost Backgammon and a few other things," Musk twitted. Earlier this year, Musk said that full self-driving would reach early access by the end of this year.

According to Teslarati, Musk explained that with feature-complete full self-driving (FSD), the car will be able to drive without human intervention but it would still be supervised.

Additionally, the update also includes the standout indie game "Stardew Valley," which is one of the best-reviewed games in recent years.

Earlier, Tesla rolled out the 2019.40.2 version of its software to some electric vehicle owners and this update includes features like Adjacent Lane Speed Adjustments and Stop Sign Detection that are required for FSD.