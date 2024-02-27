Tesla Compensates California Bakery with $2K for Cancelling Order for Pies after Elon Musk Vowed to 'Make Things Good'

Tesla has compensated a California bakery with $2,000 over a canceled pie order after Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the car company, learned of the situation and vowed to "make things good." The owner of The Giving Pies, who has seen her business boom since the incident made headlines, confirmed to the Guardian that Tesla settled the outstanding bill on Monday.

The San Jose bakery had been initially asked by Tesla for 2,000 mini pies, which was later doubled. However, a representative from Musk's company abruptly canceled the order at the last minute just as the treats were about to be shipped, as previously claimed by the business owner.

Musk Keeps His Promise

"To me, it was clear that Tesla's corporate culture prioritized convenience over accountability, disregarding the livelihoods of small business owners like myself," owner Voahangy Rasetarinera said in a Facebook post last week.

Upon learning of the problem through media coverage, Musk, the CEO of Tesla, said that he would ensure that Rasetarinera received proper compensation.

"Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery," Musk said in an X post on Friday. "People should always be able to count on Tesla trying its best."

Three days later, Rasetarinera informed The Guardian via email, stating, "Tesla has just paid the $2,000 that I was out of."

Sales Boom at The Giving Pies

According to KGO, the payment from Tesla includes the expenses incurred by the bakery for the ingredients purchased to fulfill the order that was ultimately canceled.

"When you're a big corporation, $2,000 is pocket money, it's nothing," Resetarinera told the outlet. "But for us, it's a lot."

During the weekend, a large number of customers queued up to purchase pies from the bakery, showing their support in response to The Giving Pies' critical assessment of Tesla. The news and the subsequent media covered reached Musk' ears. Musk pledged to compensate the bakery and within the next couple of days the owner was sent the full amount of $2,000 by Tesla.

"Oh my gosh, it's incredible," Rasetarinera told NBC Bay Area. "I am blown away. I'm like, 'I didn't do it for that.' I'm so grateful. It's amazing. People are amazing."

Although Tesla extended a new catering opportunity for a Women's Day celebration in March, Rasetarinera declined the offer owing to a shortage of crust resulting from the surge in new orders, as told to the station.