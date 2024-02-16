Angela Chao Cause of Death: CEO of Shipping Company and Mitch McConell's Sister-in-Law Drowned on Private Texas Property after Car Crashed into Waterbody

Angela Chao, a shipping company CEO and sister-in-law to Republican leader Mitch McConnell, died in a car accident over the weekend is believed to have drowned on private property in Texas after her vehicle crashed into a body of water. Police currently do not suspect foul play, according to an official who spoke to the Austin American-Statesman.

While Chao's cause of death has not been officially determined, investigators believe she may have drowned after her car entered a body of water on the property. The Blanco County Sheriff's Office has not yet provided any information mandated by Texas law, including details about the location and time of Angela Chao's death.

Tragic Death but No Foul Play

Chao, who was not politically active, was the CEO of the American shipping company Foremost Group. She was also the sister of former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao, who is the wife of McConnell.

Chao, 50, was remembered by her father, James S.C. Chao, as his youngest daughter who was "thoughtful, kind, and devoted." He also described her as a much-loved and "charismatic and visionary leader."

James S.C. Chao said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved youngest daughter, Angela Chao.

"Angela is a brilliant woman, a charismatic and visionary leader and much-loved by all her sisters, our entire family and friends. As a daughter, sister, mother, aunt, wife and friend, she was unfailingly filial, thoughtful, kind and devoted.

"These qualities were complemented by a spirited personality, exceptional intelligence, compassion for all and a wonderful sense of humor. She kept us laughing and smiling.

"Losing her at such a young age is something we never even imagined, and our entire family is devastated with grief."

The family also remembered Chao and wrote: "As a trail blazer for women in the executive suite, she inspired others to pursue their dreams. She also loved music and tried the French horn as her instrument when young, insisting on carrying it herself to every lesson.

"These early experiences created a lifelong, passionate commitment to the fine arts.

"Angela's name in Chinese sounds like the characters for peace and prosperity. She certainly gave more than her share of both to this world. Her absence leaves a void not only in our hearts, but in the Asian-American community."

Successful Life and Career

Chao was married to American venture capitalist Jim Breyer, with an estimated net worth of $2.9 billion. Before this, she was married to billionaire banker Bruce Wasserstein, who died in 2009, just months after their wedding.

The Chao family holds a unique distinction as the only family in the school's history to have four daughters attend Harvard Business School.

Chao completed her bachelor's degree in economics with summa cum laude honors in just three years.

Following this, she pursued further education at Harvard Business School and later joined her father's company, The Foremost Group, in 1996. Chao was known for her "pioneering leadership" and noted as a "formidable executive" in the shipping industry.

In 2018, she assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer of the company. Additionally, Chao was appointed as an independent director on the board of the Bank of China in June 2016.

Chao served as a founding advisory council co-chair of The Asian American Foundation. The organization issued a statement expressing grief over the news of her tragic death.

The nonprofit said, "The Asian American Foundation is heartbroken to learn of the devastating death of Angela Chao, a beloved businesswoman, philanthropist and respected leader.

"Angela has left an indelible mark on The Asian American Foundation and the AAPI community.

"A brilliant and committed leader, Angela's warmth, kindness, and infectious energy will live on in our work for decades to come."

The Foremost Group also released a statement saying, "It is with deep sadness that Foremost Group announces the passing of Angela Chao in a tragic car accident.

"Angela Chao was a formidable executive and shipping industry leader, as well as a proud and loving daughter, sister, aunt, wife and mother. She was also a precocious youngster, learning about the shipping industry at an early age as she lovingly followed her father around during 'Take Your Daughter to Work' days on his ships.

"She placed special emphasis on paying attention to the care and well-being of our crews, and to everyone onboard and onshore who played a role in performing our services. As a result, her leadership in the shipping industry was widely recognized."