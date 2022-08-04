Chrissy Teigen Announces She Is Pregnant Again with Her Rainbow Baby, Nearly 2 Years After Miscarriage

Chrissy Teigen is pregnant again with her third child, almost two years after she and husband John Legend tragically lost their son Jack when she was 20 weeks pregnant. The model and author, 36, announced the news of her rainbow baby on Instagram on Wednesday, saying she was feeling "hopeful and amazing".

Teigen and her musician husband, 43, have two children, son Miles, 4, and daughter Luna, 6. Announcing her pregnancy she said that the past several years "had been a blur of emotions" as a result of Jack's passing and their subsequent struggle to conceive via IVF but she is extremely happy now.

Rainbow in Their Life

Teigen announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday alongside a series of photos that showcased her baby bump in see-through underwear. "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote alongside the images.

"1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce 'but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still."

The model acknowledged that it had been difficult to conceal her pregnancy for so long, but added that given her previous tragedy, she had been understandably "extremely anxious" about attending any appointments or scans.

Despite her anxiety, the celebrity praised herself for feeling "hopeful and amazing" as she makes her way toward motherhood.

Given the loss of her and Legend's third child, Jack, in October 2020, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model admitted she still feels hesitation but described how she is working through those feelings.

"I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing," she wrote. "Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Mixed Emotions

Teigen is happy but at the same time, she is yet to get over the loss of Jack. The model had previously said that experiencing the miscarriage was "the greatest pain I could ever imagine".

At the time, she wrote that she and her husband were "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before".

The "Lip Sync Battle" co-host revealed that she had to go to the hospital and get blood transfusions in the fall of 2020 while she was expecting Jack. In a heartbreaking post on Instagram, Teigen had then written, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn't enough."

However, she has partially recovered since then. On Wednesday, Teigen posed in her walk-in closet wearing a black crop top and sheer high-waisted Gucci hotpants to display her growing baby belly in a mirror selfie.

The singer received a deluge of congratulations from her Instagram fans and pals in the entertainment industry, including Kate Beckinsale, Kate Hudson, and Rachel Zoe. Teigen and Legend were last saw visiting the Egyptian pyramids with their two kids on camels in late July.