In a shocking revelation, Dr. Renana Eitan, a prominent doctor treating former Hamas hostages at the Tel Aviv Medical Center, has reported an unprecedented level of "extremely severe psychological abuse" suffered by survivors during their captivity. The doctor's account sheds light on the harrowing conditions the hostages endured during their time in captivity.

Speaking on "Sunday Night in America," Dr. Eitan conveyed the gravity of the situation, stating, "I can tell you that on behalf of all the medical and psychological teams treating those who return, the mental states we encountered have no precedent in medical literature. We feel that we have to rewrite the textbooks of post-trauma."

Inhumane Conditions and Abuse

Dr. Eitan disclosed that the Tel Aviv Medical Center is actively treating more than 15 former hostages, highlighting the "severe physical and mental abuse" they experienced. The captives were subjected to starvation, beatings, and sexual abuse, enduring inhumane sanitary conditions. The psychological torment included separation from family members, siblings, and children from their mothers. Solitary confinement and days spent in total darkness led to severe hallucinations.

"Children were forced to watch brutal videos. They were under constant threats by weapons and faced threats of harm even after their release. Additionally, there were reports of forced use of psychiatric drugs and other substances," Eitan revealed.

Lingering Post-Traumatic Symptoms

Even those who appear physically unharmed are grappling with "severe post-traumatic symptoms," according to Dr. Eitan. Despite some displaying optimism, many are haunted by painful, traumatic memories, entering dissociative states where they momentarily feel as if they are still in captivity.

This shocking revelation comes two months after the Hamas terror attack on Israel, resulting in 1,200 deaths and the hostage-taking of 240 individuals. The Israeli Ministry of Health reports that 73 Israelis and 24 foreign citizens have been released from Hamas to date.

Urgent Call for Release and Rehabilitation

Dr. Eitan emphasized the urgent need for the release of the remaining hostages, stating, "as soon as possible," as they face a prolonged journey of physical and mental rehabilitation. The magnitude of the psychological trauma demands a comprehensive and immediate response to address the long-lasting impact on the survivors.