US Senator Tim Scott Drops Out From US Presidential Race 2024

US Senator Tim Scott has officially withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race. The announcement was made during an episode of Fox News' 'Sunday Night in America' with Trey Gowdy.

Scott said, "I think the voters, who are the most remarkable people on the planet, have been really clear that they're telling me, Not now, Tim."

Scott made it clear that he does not intend to endorse any other candidate for the Republican nomination, stating, "The best way for me to be helpful is to not weigh in." This decision came as a shock to some of Scott's campaign aides, who were not informed of his choice before his televised appearance.

Additionally, Scott ruled out the possibility of running as the Republican Party's running partner on the national ticket in 2024, saying, "Being vice president has never been on my to-do list."

This marks a significant shift from Scott's previous position. The senator had declared his candidacy for the 2024 US Presidential elections in May, positioning himself as a contender against Donald Trump, according to CNN, citing the Federal Election Commission's website.

As the only Black Republican in the Senate, Scott had initiated a presidential exploratory committee in April, emphasizing his evangelical faith, color, and upbringing as the son of a single mother. His personal ethos of "individual responsibility" and his political approach, rooted in the belief that the United States is "the land of opportunity, not the land of oppression," were key aspects of his campaign.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump filed papers in November of the previous year, signaling his intention to run for president again in 2024, as reported by CNN. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has emerged as a formidable challenger to Trump, vying for the Republican nomination to face Democratic President Joe Biden.

Other notable Republican candidates include former United Nations envoy Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. The 2024 presidential race continues to evolve with unexpected twists and turns.