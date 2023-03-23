Tekashi 6ix9ine Attack: New Video Shows Attackers Being Let into Florida LA Fitness Before Brutally Assaulting the Rapper [WATCH]

Shocking new video footage has emerged that shows a group of men entering the gym before ambushing and attacking rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine on Tuesday that left him severely injured. In the footage, a person inside the South Florida LA Fitness is seen using his phone before approaching a door and letting another person inside.

One of the men is seen letting the other into the facility right before the beating, which suggests the men may have had a plan in place when they attacked the rapper, according to a gym surveillance video acquired by TMZ. Tekashi 6ix9ine had to be rushed to the hospital following the near-fatal assault.

Planned Attack

The video of the actual incident was uploaded online late on Tuesday night, showing the jump on the rapper, who was bleeding profusely and suffering from serious wounds. The new video footage hints at a possible pre-planned attack on Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The video shows the men approaching the front desk clerk, with whom they have a brief conversation, and then proceed to the restroom where the vicious assault occurred.

In the new footage, one man who looks to be bald is seen peering out the windows at the front of the gym as the receptionist converses with a customer. The man looks around, appearing to be waiting for someone, and then opens the door and hangs up the call as he sees the person coming.

The first unnamed attacker has a thick beard and is completely covered in black clothing. He lets the other man inside the Palm Beach LA Fitness, who is dressed in a black t-shirt, black shorts, and a neck chain.

The first man signals to the receptionist to go to the bathroom as they pass the front desk. The woman does not interrupt the pair since she is preoccupied with another topic.

The first man then appears to turn his head around and smile at the front desk staff and the second man at one point as they are making a beeline to the restroom.

Another video from inside the gym shows the men picking up a third alleged attacker who is similarly fully covered in black clothing.

The group then crosses a man who glances up from his phone and turns to face the group of menacing-looking people as they move into the restroom.

Brutal Assault

The attack's video reveals that Tekashi 6ix9ine was humiliated in front of other gym patrons at the LA Fitness last night after being beaten "to a pulp." Following the assault, the attackers boasted about the assault on social media.

The attackers can be seen calling Tekashi 6ix9ine a "rat" who wouldn't be accepted in their "hood" in social media videos.

One could be heard saying to another, "Take a picture, take a picture - I am going to be famous now," as they kicked and punched him.

According to a TMZ report on Wednesday, the rapper suffered injuries to his face, back, ribs, and jaw before being rushed to the hospital.

He is still receiving care at the hospital, the source claims. The precise cause of the attack is still a mystery at this moment.

At the time of the assault, Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was alone and without security. The facility's manager heard the ruckus and contacted the police and ambulance services at the scene of the incident.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, who was born in Bushwick, New York and has a history of legal troubles, was rushed to a nearby medical facility after neighbors heard the ruckus and the building management called the police and emergency services.

The rapper was given an early release from federal prison in 2020 after serving a 2019 term for racketeering. Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of a number of offenses, including racketeering, attempted murder, possessing a handgun, and aggravated assault.

Hernandez had been charged with a series of offenses while a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang, and he had faced a minimum sentence of 47 years and a maximum term of life in prison.

The musician entered into a plea bargain in the case after being charged with a number of offenses while a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang. As part of his plea bargain, Tekashi 6ix9ine testified against numerous gang members.