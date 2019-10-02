Singer Tekashi 6ix9ine landed in prison after testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and even though he is behind bars, reports state that his life is still in danger as the gang considers him a snitch and are trying to plant someone inside the prison to take his life for revealing their secrets and dirty work.

The 23-year-old singer was facing a possible life sentence, but agreed to co-operate and spilled the beans and ended up being a witness in the racketeering trial of Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah "Nuke" Mack. In exchange for his testimony he received a reduced sentence and probably might be out of prison by 2020.

Behavioral Scientist, Lisa Taylor-Austin, who is an expert specializing in criminal street gangs in the US, says the singer is far from safe and his life is in grave danger in prison.

"He testified at length about the Nine Tray Gangsta Bloods and that is very uncommon. Now the gang will label him a snitch and he will be at target. They will either try to kill him or possibly assault him or his family members," she said.

She revealed that he's in a New York City facility, where many gang members are in there so they are going to know he's coming before he even gets there. "He's going to be at risk of retaliation even while he's in prison," she told Hollywoodlife.

As per Lisa, being in prison puts him at a much higher risk than being at prison. "In prison you've got all these people confined in a small area, they can't leave and go about their day, they are all right there, held captive, so it's easier to get at the person. Someone watching him in prison can see his patterns of activity... When you are in prison you have a very set pattern of activity so it makes it easier to get at someone."

Luckily, the authorities transferred Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, from the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center to an unnamed federal prison which is used to house cooperating witnesses. Lisa still claims that he is at risk, be it in any prison and the authorities must do more to protect him.

She summed it up by saying, ''However there are bloods everywhere, there are bloods on the street, bloods in state prisons and there are bloods in federal prisons so it remains to be seen if they will be successful in protecting him."