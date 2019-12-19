Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was just sentenced to two years in jail by federal judge Paul Engelmayer, reports TMZ. Thanks to his involvement in a shooting as a member of the violent gang the Nine Trey Bloods, he was originally facing a minimum of 47 years. However, the celebrity was able to drastically reduce his sentence by becoming a cooperator for the state and ratting out his former gang mates.

As part of his deal, Tekashi pled guilty to nine counts during his January 23 plea deal. These counts included racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offenses and narcotics trafficking. The narcotics were specified as heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy, amphetamines and weed. In addition to the two years in jail, he will also be supervised for five years after his release, pay a $35,000 fine, and complete 300 hours of community service.

Though some are calling this the deal of the century, Tekashi reportedly did not have any reaction -- positive or negative -- when receiving the verdict. Because Tekashi has already spent 13 months behind bars, he will be released in just 10 months, in the fall of 2020.

The light sentencing was due to the fact that Tekashi helped prosecutors convict two major members of the Nine Trey Bloods: Anthony "Harv" Ellison and Aljermiah Mack. Tekashi's lawyers explained that the rapper met with them two to three times a week and gave information that was essential to nabbing Ellison and Mack.

Tekashi told the court he was a changed man

According to TMZ, Tekashi "begged" the judge to give him a "second chance." He said that he had made bad choices during his 23 years, and that he was abandoned by his father when he was just a boy. He also had family members write letters to the judge, requesting leniency when it came to sentencing.

In an effort to show that he was trying to be a better person, Tekashi also offered to pay for the medical bills of a woman who was injured during one of the gang's shootings. He also offered her his apologies.

However, the rapper's ex does not believe his claims

But there is one person that does not believe Tekashi's claims: his ex girlfriend, Sara Molina. She angrily took to TMZ Live to say that she did not think he was a changed man, and had been trying throughout the trial to use their daughter together, Saraiyah, as a "prop" to garner sympathy.

That said, it is lucky for the rapper that he will be getting out of jail soon, as it had been rumored that the popular entertainer's life might be at risk while staying behind bars.