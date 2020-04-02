The American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine got an early release from the prison in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The rapper, who is asthmatic, is currently serving sentence at the Queens Detention Facility, a private prison run by the GEO group.

Singer of sleeper hit Gummo, Tekashi was arrested in 2018 on the charges of racketeering, weapons, and drugs. During the court appearance, he pled guilty to nine charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery in February 2019. After the rapper turned snitch by testifying against fellow members of the Nine Trey Gangsters, he was given a two-year sentence in December last year.

Tekashi suffers from asthma

According to New York Post, in a letter written to the government, Judge Paul Engelmayer said he wants to cut Tekashi loose from the prison because he has asthma, the respiratory condition which puts him at a greater risk of contracting coronavirus.

"The parties are advised that, provided that the Court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defense counsel, the Court intends to do so," said the Judge in the letter. He has ordered the government to respond 5 pm on Wednesday.

According to Daily Mail, United States Attorney Geoffrey Berman in his reply to the letter said: "The Government does not oppose the defendant's motion for compassionate release. In the event the Court finds 'extraordinary and compelling reasons' presented by the defendant's medical condition, placing him at high risk during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Government does not oppose the defendant's motion for compassionate release."

Tekashi's lawyers were trying for his early release

Last week, Tekashi's lawyers had tried for an early release of the rapper, but could not succeed since the jail is owned by a private player. Judge Engelmayer had previously rejected the appeal on the grounds that the rapper needs to appeal to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

"Based on what [Engelmayer] wrote this morning, it seems likely he's going to grant it. I believe the judge will, at some point, approve my motion for compassionate release. I don't want to put words into the judge's mouth," Tekashi's attorney Lance Lazzaro told Daily Mail. The rapper will be completing his sentence in August 2020.