Elderly Woman Calls Amazon Driver 'B*tch' For Questioning Her 'White Privilege', Gets Beaten

An elderly white woman was beaten mercilessly by a female Amazon delivery agent after the victim called her a b**h for questioning her 'white privilege'. Itzel Ramirez, (21), was arrested for assaulting the 67-year-old woman, whose name has not been disclosed.

In the incident which took place in Alameda County on Thursday, Ramirez is seen viciously beating the elderly woman after they got into an argument over a delayed package.

Fight Started Over Delayed Package

The video of the incident has gone viral on the social media. Speaking to KTVU-TV, Doug Smith, owner of Vista Creek Apartments, an apartment complex where the victim stays, said that the elderly woman had received an alert about a package being delivered by Amazon. However, when she went to pick the parcel from the lobby, it wasn't there.

It was then the victim asked Ramirez, who was standing there, about the status of the delivery. After the delivery agent said it would be arriving soon, the elderly woman kept waiting. After about 15 minutes she again enquired about the delivery status from Ramirez, according to the outlet.

"I believe the Amazon driver said something about 'your white privilege,' and my tenant said, 'you don't need to be a bitch about it'," Smith revealed to the outlet.

The video shows Ramirez standing outside the apartment complex with two bags of deliveries. The victim, dressed in a T-shirt and jeans is also seen standing near her.

Ramirez Removed From Her Job

The nearly 45-second video begins with the elderly woman saying something to the Ramirez before she turns away and moved towards the door to open it with her keys. An enraged Ramirez suddenly charges the victim and lands multiple punches on her head and face as the victim places her hands on her face.

After the physical assault, Ramirez moves back. The victims says something again to her before unlocking the door and going inside the building. Ramirez too is seen entering the building with her packages. The outlet reported that the victim suffered a broken nose and other wounds in the violent physical assault.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with two counts of elder abuse and battery involving serious bodily injury. She is currently being held on $100,000 bail and her arraignment is on Monday.

In a statement issued Amazon said that that Ramirez has been fired from her job. "This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages. We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages," read the statement.