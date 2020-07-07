An Asian family was enjoying their meal at a restaurant in Carmel Valley in Monterey County, California, on Saturday, July 4 when they were subjected to racist abuse from a white man.

According to Instagram user Jordanlizchan, who shared video footage of the incident, she was out with her family celebrating her aunt's birthday when the man went on an "unprovoked" profanity-laced verbal tirade against them.

"This is the face of the man who relentlessly harassed my family and I completely UNPROVOKED, UNWARRANTED, and UNCONSCIOUSABLE," Chan wrote. "We were celebrating my tita's birthday, literally just singing happy birthday to her and taking pictures, when this white supremacist starts yelling disgusting racist remarks at us."

The clip, which is now being widely circulated on social media, starts off with Chan recording the man, asking him to repeat what he said. The man responds by flipping his middle finger before telling the patrons, "Trump's gonna f—k you."

He then continues to make racist remarks against the family. "You f—kers need to leave, you f---ing Asian piece of s—t." According to Chan, before she started recording, the man made other racist and vulgar comments like "F—k you Asians," "Go back to whatever f—king country you're from," and "You don't belong here."

One of the restaurant's staff members then intervenes and kicks the man out of the establishment. "You are not allowed. You do not talk to our guests like that. They are our valued guests," the server tells the man before adding that he is permanently banned from the restaurant. Watch the video below:

Man Identified as Founder, CEO of Solid8

Social media users did some digging and managed to identify the man in the video as Michael Lofthouse, the founder and CEO of a tech company called Solid8.

The interesting thing is that Lofthouse himself is an immigrant who moved to California from the U.K. and also has an Asian sister-in-law and a half-Asian niece. In a separate post on Instagram, Chan shared a screenshot of a comment posted by Lofthouse, in which he threatens to kill a user who called him out over his racist behavior at the restaurant.



"This man is sickening... there are truly no words..... Michael Lofthouse threatened the life of Ahmed Omer," she wrote. "Know this man's name. Michael Lofthouse is an evil racist."