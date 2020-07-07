A Brooklyn man walking with his seven-year-old on a pedestrian crossing was fatally shot on Sunday evening, said the New York Police Department (NYPD), which released a video of the spine-chilling incident. The shooting was captured on a car's dashcam video. Luckily, the girl was not hurt in the shooting.

The news comes amid growing incidents of gun violence in New York City, which has seen a huge spike this year despite the state remaining almost closed for 10 weeks due to the coronavirus lockdown. According to the NYPD, shootings across New York City have left nine people dead and dozens injured in the past 15 hours.

Killed in Broad Daylight

Anthony Robinson, a 28-year-old man, was walking with his seven-year-old girl Khloe in the Bronx when he was fatally shot around 5.50 pm on Sunday evening. The video captured on the dashcam of a parked car shows the unsuspecting pair holding hands and crossing the intersection at Sheridan Avenue and East 170th Street, when a dark sedan passes by and a gunman open fires at the father and daughter from the front passenger window.

The video shows Robinson shot in the chest and collapsing on the ground, while his daughter lets go her father's hand and rushes towards the street for help. The gunman fired four shots at the pair but luckily Khloe escaped unhurt. Robinson was pronounced dead at BronxCare Health System soon after.

NYPD said that investigations are on but no arrests have yet been made. A $10,000 has been announced to catch the killer or whoever gives information related to the fatal shooting. The video of the incident was tweeted by the NYPD's Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison on Monday.

Not a Memorable Outing

According to Robinson's friends, he used to live in east New York and would visit Bronx on work or to meet his family. Robinson's cousin Michael Parker said that Robinson spent his childhood away from violence and had three kids, the youngest born just a few months back.

Robinson had traveled from Brooklyn with Khloe on Sunday to spend the holiday weekend in Bronx, where his former wife lives and shares custody of the little girl. Although Robinson is said to have always stayed away from crime and violence, two other men were fatally shot just three blocks away two hours after his murder. Police are investigating if the murders are related.

Gun violence has seen a spike in New York lately. In 2017, New York was one of the safest major cities in America but the picture has drastically changed over the past few months. The NYPD recorded 63 shooting incidents last week compared with 26 from the same period a year earlier.

There were also significantly more gun violence and homicides in June compared to the same month in 2019. In the week of June 29, 2019, there were 33 shooting victims in New York City, while this year saw 101 incidents of homicides, a jump of more than 200 percent.