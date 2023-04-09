Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Split after Six Years of Dating as She Spends Quiet Time Alone on Eras Tour

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years of dating, according to a source close to the couple. The news of the breakup comes as Swift is touring the country for her sold-out Eras tour, at which the actor hasn't been spotted at all. Entertainment Tonight was the first to report the news.

The famously private couple has maintained their secrecy throughout the years, with the English actor, 32, and Grammy winner, 33, denying engagement rumors. Taylor and Alwyn were first linked in May 2017. Later that year, a source told Us that the two were "taking it slow," but "very much in love."

Going Separate Ways

According to reports, the couple reportedly split "a few weeks ago." "It wasn't dramatic," says the source.

"The relationship had just run its course. It's why [Alwyn] hasn't been spotted at any shows," the source added.

Swift has been on her blockbuster "Eras Tour" since March 17 and many have noted that Alwyn has been absent from the crowd. A friend of the couple, however, told People in March, "Joe will travel with her when he can. They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career."

Swift and Alwyn have frequently been the subject of engagement rumors during the course of their relationship.

Even in her 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," the Grammy winner wore what appeared to be an engagement ring, but the rumor was never confirmed. Several admirers at one point even believed they had secretly married, although they did not, according to reports.

Alwyn admitted to WSJ Magazine that even if he did propose, he wouldn't divulge their status as a couple. "I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say," he told the publication.

End of a Secret Relationship

Swift and Alwyn have reportedly been dating since 2016, and during the years, the singer has regularly shown her love for the 32-year-old British heartthrob in her songs. The couple started dating soon after Taylor's headline-making fling with Loki actor Tom Hiddleston.

When it comes to their relationship, Swift and Alwyn are extremely private and have made an effort to keep it out of the public eye.

Alwyn addressed the public's interest in his affair with the Grammy Award winner in a Vogue interview in 2018. He also lauded their commitment to maintaining their privacy.

"I'm aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people," he said.

"I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people."

Swift also said the same in her 2020 documentary, Miss America. "We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private," she said.

"Even though [my public image in 2016] was really horrible, I was happy."

Swift and Alwyn have been dating for a long time, but they have never appeared together on the red carpet.

Swift's last three albums, Folklore, Evermore, and Midnights, all feature songs that Joe and Swift co-wrote under the pseudonym William Bowery.

Swift appeared to put an end to engagement rumors last year in the lyrics of the song "Lavender Haze," which serves as the opening track on her 10th studio album, Midnights.

According to a July 2022 article, Swift and her partner had been engaged for a "few months," thus it seemed like a direct blow at that claim.

Other famous ex-boyfriends of the "Lavender Haze" singer include Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, and Tom Hiddleston.