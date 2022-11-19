Why Did Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Split? Two Years of Whirlwind Romance Ends Abruptly

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have finally split after two years of a whirlwind romance, according to reports. According to People Magazine, the singer 28, and the director, 38, are "taking a break" from their relationship but will remain friends. Sources claim Styles and Olivia decided to split because both have "different priorities that are keeping them apart."

According to a source, the challenges of dating long distance contributed to the split between Styles and Wilde. According to another insider, the split comes as Wilde leaves for London to work on a documentary while Styles travels to South America for his music tour.

Calling for a Halt

While Wilde was at Styles' concert last Tuesday in Los Angeles, not many knew that they were also preparing to spend time apart. "This is the longest relationship Harry's ever had, so clearly they have a special bond."

However, the split may not be permeant as the two are trying to assess if their long-distance relationship can work out. "They're on a break. It's impossible to have a relationship when he's in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids," the source told People Magazine.

"This is the right thing for both of them."

A friend added to the publication: "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart. The public pressure on them has been difficult. They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."

The first insider said, "They're friends, you'll still see them together," when asked why Wilde brought her children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, to the performance. Wilde has these kids with her ex-fiancÃ© Jason Sudeikis.

"Things have been challenging for them as a couple because of Harry's tour, while Olivia needs to spend time with her kids in London, where they are with Jason," the second source told the outlet.

Not The Ideal Way to Split

Styles, who is traveling abroad for his Love on Tour performances, and Wilde were initially linked in January 2021 after they were photographed holding hands while attending a friend's wedding.

Fans last month noticed Wilde supporting Styles from the audience at his Harryween show in Los Angeles on October 31. The couple was also spotted in New York City's streets kissing around the end of September.

The breakup comes as the couple navigated major drama leading up to the premiere of their movie, "Don't Worry Darling," concerning an alleged conflict involving co-star Florence Pugh.

While this was happening, Wilde and Sudeikis, 47, were engaged in a very acrimonious custody dispute. The "O.C." alum denied it, but the majority of fans thought she dumped the "Ted Lasso" star for Styles.

"The complete horsesâ€“t idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," the "Booksmart" director told Vanity Fair in her October 2022 cover story.

"Our relationship was over long before I met Harry," she explained. "Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight."

The singer, who made his acting debut in the 2017 movie Dunkirk, agreed to star in Wilde's movie after Pugh and director Wilde were impressed with him.

Wilde and Sudeikis divorced two months later after being nine years together, leaving the actor apparently "very sad."

Many people questioned Wilde's hasty transition when she was spotted holding hands with Styles, who is ten years her junior. The actress said in her interview with Vogue that it was "tempting" to refute the inaccurate narrative. "But I think what you realize is that when you're really happy, it doesn't matter what strangers think about you," she had said.

While Wilde has dated Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake, Styles has dated celebrities like Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and Sara Sampaio in the past.