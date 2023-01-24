George Santos Proposed to His Teen Boyfriend and Planned Engagement Party With Him While He Was Still Married to a Brazilian Woman

Long Island Rep. George Santos proposed to a teen, who was his boyfriend, while he was still married to a woman, according to a report. The lying Long Island Rep divorced his wife at least five years after he proposed to his boyfriend. According to a Daily Beast report, Santos announced this via a Facebook post.

"Good evening everyone! As you all may already know Pedro and I have decided to join our toothbrushes! Lol and a very few friends have been selected to share this special moment with us!" Santos wrote in a 2014 Facebook "engagement dinner" invitation, the outlet reported.

Dirty and Mysterious Past

The Facebook post was shared with the outlet Greg Morey-Parker, an ex-roommate of Santos. Santos invited friends to a celebration of their engagement in November of that year, according to Pedro Vilarva, who was 18 when he first met the then-26-year-old future congressman in 2014.

Public records show that Santos was already married to a Brazilian woman at the time. Santos was a Republican who ran for office in New York as an "openly gay" candidate. The pair obtained a marriage license in December 2012, according to the New York City Marriage Index database, and divorced in 2019.

"Thanks for sharing this very important day in our lives," Santos wrote on Facebook of the planned Nov. 23 celebration at La Bonne Soupe in Midtown Manhattan.

Vilarva told the magazine that he continually turned down Santos' proposals, so the party "never happened."

"He asked me 3x but I didn't accept it," Santos' former lover told the Beast via text message. "There was never a party [or] anything in regards to it," he said.

Confusingly, the invitation to the public event was extended barely two years into Santos' marriage to Brazilian woman Uadla Vieira Santos, who his housemates only knew as "a friend," according to the Daily Beast.

This comes as another former roommate Morey-Parker told the outlet that Santos allegedly "tried to get me to marry this Brazilian woman so she could get citizenship," saying that he might profit from the deal. The report didn't go into detail about when that recommendation was made.

Santos' wife filed for divorce for the first time in May 2013 11 months before Santos proposed to his teenage boyfriend, only to have it halted by the end of the same year.

He continued to be legally married until September 2019 to end his mostly secretive marriage, less than two weeks before he officially filed the paperwork to begin his initial 2020 campaign.

According to the Beast, the lawmaker who is openly gay did not mention his marriage to a woman during either of his campaigns.

Everything's a Lie

During his original 2022 campaign, he claimed to be living in Long Island with his husband and their four dogs. Later, that was scrubbed. Yasser Rabello, another former roommate, told the outlet that Santos always appeared to be a "pathological liar" and shared old Facebook chats in which the congressman claimed he'd landed a position at CNN.

Rabello claimed to have lived with Santos, his sister, and their since-deceased mother in a packed apartment in Jackson Heights in 2013 and 2014. He claimed to have "never known" that Santos was married at the time.

The one time he met Santos' wife, who was then a resident of Astoria, Santos introduced her to him as "a friend," according to Rabello.

This comes as a new video has emerged last week that appears to show Santos boasting about performing as a drag queen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Santos initially refuted the claims on Thursday but later admitted to having dressed as a drag queen. . The video shows Santos speaking to an interviewer in Portuguese while participating in the Pride march in 2005 while wearing a black dress and sunglasses.

Santos has made a number of outlandish claims, such as his grandfather survived Nazi persecution in Europe and that 9/11 was the reason behind the death of his mother. According to immigration documents, his mother, grandparents, and other family members were in Brazil throughout both of those catastrophes.

Santos has come under increasing pressure to quit as facts of his past unravel since he acknowledged last month to lying about his educational and professional credentials. Santos is also wanted by Brazilian authorities and his apparent accumulation of massive wealth in recent years has also raised questions about his past.

The congressional con artist, however, acknowledged to The New York Post that he made up almost the entirety of his resume while running for office, including his claims that he attended Baruch College and NYU and had experience working for Citigroup and Chase Bank.

Following the revelations, the freshman congressman became a national laughingstock. A stunning New York Times expose shortly before the start of his first term in government essentially disproved the personal narrative he had used during the campaign.

Local, state, and federal officials are looking into the lawmaker's extensive litany of lies and his apparent wealth in recent years and the $700,000 of his own money that he loaned to his campaign. Santos is also wanted by Brazilian authorities.