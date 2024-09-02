Taybor Pepper: 49ers Snapper Gets Hateful Messages to Ricky Pearsall Tweet Over Offensive 'Liberal' Messages after Rookie Was Shot; Mute Replies

Long-snapper Taybor Pepper was shocked and upset to find himself targeted on social media over the weekend after he shared a comment expressing his relief that Ricky Pearsall was safe following an attempted robbery in which the 49ers rookie was shot. So much so that had to turn off replies after being attacked.

"Cannot believe I had to mute replies to my last tweet," Pepper posted to social media following an early message of support for his teammate. Pearsall was shot when a 17-year-old tried to steal his Rolex at gunpoint. The rookie resisted, which led to multiple shots being fired, with one of them hitting him in the chest.

Unexpected Online Attack

"Glad to hear Ricky is stable," Pepper had posted earlier, celebrating his teammate's condition following the terrifying ordeal.

People on social media seemed to use the post as a chance to attack Pepper for his political views, while another person saw it as an opportunity to criticize the draft pick. "Why? Never liked the draft pick anyway who cares," one social media user mockingly wrote in response.

"Are you still [a] liberal piece of s–t?" another person replied, according to the Daily Mail.

"Democrat," another user wrote, referring to Pepper.

"Should be a wake up call to vote RED," another person wrote about Pepper. "Everyone knows liberal policies have destroyed many communities across California and the nation."

"F that," yet another user wrote in yet another disgusting reply. "Time to restore law and order."

However, 49ers fans defended their player, pushing back against those criticizing Pepper.

"Public safety =/= politics, but I don't know, what all you're responding to," one supporter wrote. "Praying for Ricky and the safety of our city."

"I don't know why all we can't put politics aside and appreciate that another life was not taken," wrote another user. "I hope your teammate recovers and is back on the field wrecking defense. It may not be this year but I hope he's back to 100%."

"I hope he heal real quick and fully,' a person wrote, referring to Pearsall. 'This really sucks. And it's 0% about football."

Unnecessary Harassment

The long-snapper has been vocal about politics on social media in the past, including criticizing the National Association of Black Journalists for hosting a discussion with former President Donald Trump and commenting on statements made by popular ESPN host Pat McAfee.

It appears the NFL player was targeted by users with Republican leanings for his liberal views online, even though they had no connection to Pearsall's safety.

Pepper, who played in 17 games last season, is likely to be the 49ers' top choice for long snapper when they face the New York Jets at home on September 9. He joined San Francisco in 2020 after going undrafted in 2016.

Pepper played college football at Michigan State from 2012 to 2015.

Pearsall, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in April, was shot in the chest during an attempted robbery in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday.

The 17-year-old suspect is believed to have targeted Pearsall for his Rolex watch rather than his status as an NFL player. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is now in custody.