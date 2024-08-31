Johnny Gaudreau: Heartbreaking Final Photo of NFL Star with Wife Meredith and Two Kids Emerges as He Is Seen In Uniform For the Last Time

As tributes continue to pour in for the late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, a poignant final photo of him with his wife Meredith and their children, Noa and Johnny Jr., has emerged on social media. Gaudreau, 31, died on Thursday after he was struck by a drunk driver while cycling with his 29-year-old brother Matthew in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

The tragic incident occurred when Johnny and Matthew were riding their bikes on Thursday night in Oldmans Township, N.J., according to police. The drunk driver has been identified as Sean Higgins, 43, from Woodstown, who has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide in connection with the tragic deaths.

Heartbreaking Final Photo

The heartbreaking accident came just one day before their sister's wedding, where both brothers were to serve as groomsmen for Katie and Devin in Philadelphia on Friday.

An emotional final photo has now appeared on Meredith's social media, showing Johnny Gaudreau in his Columbus Blue Jackets uniform for the last time.

The photo, taken after the final game of the season in April, captures Johnny holding Johnny Jr. while Meredith cradles Noa. The caption alongside the post reads: "Last game of the season tonight. Love our guy so much."

In a second photo, Meredith and the children are seen standing in the arena beneath a banner featuring Johnny's photo. A third picture shows Noa gazing up at her dad on a large stained-glass window.

Meredith has not yet spoken publicly about the tragic incident, which comes roughly six months after the birth of their second child.

On August 22, she shared a post saying "2 under 2 life here we come" following the arrival of Johnny Jr., along with a photo of herself and Johnny Sr. holding their newborn.

Meredith and Johnny got married in September 2021.

Family and Fans Heartbroken

On Friday morning, Columbus issued a statement confirming the death of their player, expressing that they will "miss him dearly" and extending their condolences to his family.

"The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy," the team said in a statement.

"Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew."

"Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice," the statement from Blue Jackets continued.

"He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound, but pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him.

Boston College, where he won the Hobey Baker Award — the highest individual honor in college hockey — in 2014.

The Flames drafted Johnny in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.

He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, given to the NHL's top rookie, and was selected for the All-Star game seven times during his career.