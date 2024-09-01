Ricky Pearsall Shot in Attempted Robbery in San Francisco as Video Shows 49ers' Rookie Being Stretchered Into Ambulance [WATCH]

San Francisco 49ers first-round draft pick Ricky Pearsall was shot and wounded by a teenage robber who tried to steal his Rolex watch in the heart of the troubled California city on Saturday, according to police and multiple reports. Pearsall was left with a bullet wound to his chest during the attempted robbery.

The 23-year-old rookie was walking by himself in San Francisco's Union Square around 3:37 p.m. when a 17-year-old, armed with a gun, attempted to rob him on Geary Street near Grant Street, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said during a press conference. Pearsall is currently in serious but stable condition at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Narrowly Escaped Death

In a video posted on X by KTVU's Zak Sos, emergency responders can be seen guiding the injured Pearsall to a waiting ambulance, where he was placed on a stretcher. The footage, filmed from across the street, shows Pearsall moving slowly. He didn't seem to be in major pain but was holding his chest area.

During the attempted robbery, which targeted the NFL player's luxury watch, there was a struggle over the weapon that fired multiple times, resulting in Pearsall being shot in the chest, according to police.

San Francisco Supervisor Aaron Peskin said that, according to the police, Pearsall was resolute in resisting the robbery, as reported by the LA Times

The teenager, from Tracy, California, sustained a gunshot wound during the confrontation. Both were transported to San Francisco General Hospital, according to Scott. The 49ers organization said that Pearsall is in "serious but stable condition."

Police also confirmed that the teenager is in stable condition.

The suspect was quickly arrested by officers who responded to the scene as he attempted to flee on foot, Scott stated. A firearm was recovered, according to police.

Scott also noted that there is "no indication [Pearsall] was targeted because he is a football player," as he spoke to reporters.

No One is Safe

"Robberies and any violence like this will not be tolerated in our city," San Francisco mayor London Breen said.

"When incidents like this occur, what matters is supporting the victim and holding those accountable who break our laws and endanger the lives of others," she said, offering her thoughts and prayers to Pearsall and his family.

Charges against the juvenile are still pending. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that a decision on charges is expected to be made early next week in juvenile court, considering the suspect's age. "We are not a city that will be tolerant of this type of conduct," Jenkins said.

A security guard from Union Square told The San Francisco Chronicle that she witnessed a man, who may have been the robber, running into the Diptyque store with bags in hand. She reported that several gunshots were fired, causing people to scream and flee in panic.

Later in the day, around a dozen police officers were still at the cordoned-off area and were seen examining two Teslas for fingerprints, according to the newspaper.

Pearsall missed all of the 49ers' preseason games due to a shoulder injury and only played in six of 19 training camp practices before being sidelined, according to NBC Bay Area.

He had just started to practice with his new team again when he was shot.