Juan Izquierdo has died at the age of 27 just days after collapsing during a match in Brazil, as confirmed by his Uruguayan club and the governing body for South American football. The club, Nacional, shared a message on social media saying that Izquierdo's death felt "in deep pain and impact in our hearts" and "all Nacional is in grief for his irreplaceable loss."

South American soccer's governing body also paid tribute to him, just days after he collapsed on the field and was taken to the hospital, where the team announced he was in a "stable condition." Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the soccer star.

Was Stable but Died Suddenly

Izquierdo was rushed to Hospital Albert Einstein after collapsing during a Copa Libertadores match at São Paulo's Morumbi Stadium last Thursday. In a statement released late Tuesday, the hospital revealed that Izquierdo had suffered "cardiorespiratory arrest associated with his cardiac arrhythmia."

In a statement on Monday, doctors at the hospital reported that Izquierdo was suffering from elevated intracranial pressure. Since Sunday, he had been on a ventilator and receiving critical neurological care.

According to Uruguayan media, Izquierdo's parents and Nacional executives were present at the hospital in São Paulo.

Izquierdo was married and had two children, with the youngest, a son, born earlier in August.

Over the weekend, Uruguay's first- and second-division leagues were postponed due to concerns about Izquierdo's condition. Before São Paulo's 2-1 victory against Vitória in the Brazilian league on Sunday, the players wore shirts showing support for the Uruguayan footballer.

Soccer Community in Shock and Disbelief

Izquierdo's professional career began in 2018 with the local club Cerro. He joined Peñarol the next year, though he saw limited playing time there. The defender later transferred to Montevideo Wanderers.

Izquierdo's athleticism and precise tackles drew the attention of Mexico's San Luís in 2021, but he soon returned to Montevideo Wanderers.

In 2022, Nacional signed Izquierdo, where he played one match before being transferred to the local Liverpool club.

He was a standout for Liverpool, contributing significantly to the team's campaign that secured the Uruguayan league title in 2023—the club's first in over a century.

This year, Izquierdo rejoined Nacional, competing for a starting spot against veteran Sebastián Coates, who also played for Uruguay's national team. He played in 23 matches this year and scored one goal.